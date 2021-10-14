Nicole Solas, a mother of a kindergarten level child, was taken aback when she found a book called "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe in a display case at the library of Rhode Island's North Kingstown High School. The book was purportedly been available to minors.

"North Kingstown High School in Rhode Island showcased gay pedophilia porn," Solas declared on Twitter, where she shared photos of the book's pages that depicted homosexual oral sex, among other pornographic scenes. But this is not the first time that "Gender Queer: A Memoir" has popped up in an American high school.

In September, a Virginia mother spoke out during a Fairfax County school board meeting, saying that she had found "Gender Queer: A Memoir" and other pornographic books in the school library and secondary school library, WND reported. School board chair Stella Pekarsky attempted to defend the presence of such pornographic materials in their libraries, claiming that these books were only made available to "high school students." Regardless, these high school students were minors who are not supposed to be exposed to such content.

Quite ironically, a book such as "Gender Queer: A Memoir," which contains pornographic content, was honored with the "Alex Award," a recognition given to books that have a "special appeal" to children of "ages 12 through 18." This is hardly the target demographic for pornographic material in books.

Solas' mission to fight back against leftist agenda has not stopped since July. According to The Federalist, she raised her concerns about critical race theory being taught to children in the South Kingstown, Rhode Island school district.

As a concerned parent, she wanted to know if CRT was being taught in public schools in the state. The principal and chair of the school committee told Solas that to find out, she would have to file public records requests to know more about her daughter's taxpayer-provided education.

Solas did submit such requests, which the school then dismissed, citing that it was unclear. They also held a meeting to discuss filing a case against her, a concerned parent. When Goldwater Institute attorneys intervened in Solas' behalf, the school said they could provide the documents if she paid over $74,000 in processing fees, saying that poring through all school communications with terms such as "CRT," "white privilege," "gender theory," "1619 project," and "systemic racism" will take them 619 business days to complete.

"We believe the school is engaging in a pattern of obstructionism to prevent me from getting the information that I had requested on my own," Solas declared. "I felt like I was an enemy of the state from the beginning. This was my first experience with public school as a parent. I didn't think that I would be treated like an adversary but I'm getting more and more information from other parents who say that they're treated in similar ways too."

Solas admitted that other parents reached out to her privately as well, lamenting that their children attend a school that "refrains from calling students boys or girls, supports Black Lives Matter, and shames kindergartners for American ideals and traditions."