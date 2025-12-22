York St John University Allows Controversial LGBTQ Nativity Play

York St John’s University campus in York, England. | Photo credit: Facebook/ York St John’s University

York St John University is facing criticism from Christian students and observers after permitting a controversial Nativity-themed stage production that some allege discriminates against Christianity under the banner of artistic expression.

The production, titled “A Gay in a Manger,” was developed by the university’s LGBTQ network and reimagines the Nativity story with overtly sexualized and politicized elements. In the play, Jesus is portrayed as the coming “King of the Gays,” while his parents are recast as a lesbian couple named Mary and Jo.

A promotional preview for the performance describes the storyline as follows:

“Mary and Jo packed their pride flags and set off on the long journey to the best gay club this side of the Red Sea – Heaven. But when Queen Herod heard of the new King of the Gays, she began to plot for his downfall for only she could be the Queerest Icon in the Land.”

Christian students on campus have objected strongly, characterizing the play as blasphemous, offensive, and discriminatory, particularly arguing that similar mockery of Islamic beliefs would not be tolerated by university authorities.

Josiah Diamond, a 21-year-old student and former Muslim, told The Telegraph that the production crossed a serious line. “This portrayal is not only blasphemous in a direct sense, but of a particular offensive and violating nature to adherents of the faith and openly opposing doctrine,” he said.

Diamond also accused the university of applying unequal standards to different religions. “There cannot be a distinction between religious groups and between the rights and privileges of differing religious groups. We are amazed that York St John supports such an approach. I am certain that you would not allow Muslims at the university to be so treated. I believe that you are discriminating against Christians.”

Despite the objections, university officials and the student union have declined to intervene, maintaining that the performance falls within protected artistic and expressive freedoms.

In a joint response, representatives said: “We understand that it can be frustrating for students to face views and perspectives that do not reflect their own values or beliefs. However, freedom of speech within the law is a core principle of university activity. Following a thorough review, we have found no evidence that this event is unlawful or contravenes our legal duties."

Donna Smith, CEO of the student union, rejected claims of unequal treatment and declined to engage with comparisons involving other religions. She dismissed questions about whether a similar production mocking Islamic beliefs would be permitted, calling it a “hypothetical scenario,” and insisted that “There is no differential treatment of religious groups.”