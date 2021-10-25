Prisoners exposed Vice President Kamala Harris' collusion in the sale of baby parts and her part in putting whistleblowers to jail.

LifeNews reported on Sunday that pro-lifers in jail have exposed Harris' involvement in the sale of baby parts.

"Kamala Harris colluded with Planned Parenthood to put pro-lifers in jail who exposed baby part sales," LifeNews said.

The outlet highlighted that Harris abused her power when she colluded with pro-choice groups to punish pro-life journalist David Daleiden who exposed Planned Parenthood's sale of baby parts. Harris was California's attorney general at that time and had Daleiden's home raided in line with the expose.

The expose involved videos released through the Daleiden's foundation, the Center for Medical Progress, and showed Planned Parenthood's trading of aborted baby parts. Daleiden was then charged criminally as a result of the raid and is threatened with imprisonment.

Christianity Daily reported in 2016 that Daleiden announced the raid in his Facebook account by revealing that the undercover agents sent by Harris "seized all video footage showing Planned Parenthood's criminal trade in aborted baby parts, in addition to my personal information." Daleiden's laptop and various hard drives that contained the controversial footages he worked on for almost three years was taken by Harris. Daleiden called the raid "an attack on citizen journalism."

According to Fox News, there is now new evidence that Harris and the California Attorney General's Office partnered with Planned Parenthood to punish Daleiden for his expose. The partnership also included the National Abortion Federation (NAF).

Daleiden's legal counsel, Attorney Brent Ferreira told the media network that Harris was very abusive with her "prosecutorial power" in pleasing allies for political favors. He raised that they have supporting evidence on the matter and pointed to multiple cases' court documents and recent statements.

"This case is the most egregious abuse of prosecutorial power that I have ever seen and I was a trial and appellate lawyer in the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for (30) years," Ferreira said.

Ferreira and the rest of Daleiden's lawyers argued that Harris' appointee, Deputy Attorney General Johnette Jauron, admitted to the Vice President's abuse of power in May 2021. Jauron revealed that Harris handed over to the NAF the materials seized during the 2016 raid of Daleiden's home.

The lawyers also revealed that the NAF had billing records tracing Harris' involvement, such as a $262.50 bill for "coordinate review of new videos" the day after Daleiden's home was raided, April 6, 2016. Another billing record showed a conference call.

"Billing records show that on the day of that meeting, NAF attorney Derek Foran and the AG's office had a conference call in which they discussed 'legal research regarding' a redacted subject," Fox News said.

Daleiden said the truth on Harris' collusion with the pro-abortion groups are coming to the fore and can not be kept "buried" despite their attempts to do so.

"Planned Parenthood, NAF, and the California Attorney General beginning with Kamala Harris colluded to silence my reporting on illegal fetus trafficking and to obstruct justice in ongoing investigations of their practices," he stressed.

"No matter how hard Planned Parenthood, Kamala Harris, and their associates have tried, the truth can no longer be buried," he added.

In April, Judge William Orrick barred Daleiden from releasing the said footage through a permanent injunction since doing so would be a "breach of contract" with the NAF who filed the lawsuit and whose meeting is featured in the video.

The judge's ruling removes ownership of the video from Daleiden and prevents "defendants and their agents from entering or attempting to enter NAF offices or events by misrepresenting their identity or with the intent to take video or audio recordings."