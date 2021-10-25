The National School Boards Association (NSBA) apologized for its contentious letter urging President Joe Biden to investigate parents as "domestic terrorists" on Friday.

"On behalf of NSBA, we regret and apologize for the letter. To be clear, the safety of school board members, other public school officials and educators, and students is our top priority, and there remains important work to be done on this issue," the apology said.

"However, there was no justification for some of the language included in the letter. We should have had a better process in place to allow for consultation on a communication of this significance," the group continued.

Even though it wasn't specified in the apology, The Blaze speculated that the unjustified wording in the initial letter was in the following section:

"As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes."

The Blaze also noted that people who object said that the endeavor was a ploy to frighten parents into not demonstrating in public schools against "vaccine mandates, mask mandates, critical race theory, and the transgender bathroom" controversy.

The NSBA's updated statement said that it "deeply valued" the opinions of the parents it had previously called as "domestic terrorists." They also stated that the organization will carry out an internal examination of the methods and procedures that resulted to the drafting of the contentious letter.

People Always Win, on the other hand, claims that this has not been the case for numerous parents who have been battling against left-leaning regulations.

A parent at Loudoun County Public Schools, for example, has reported that his daughter was raped in a school toilet because of the district's transgender-friendly policy. Interim Superintendent Scott Ziegler denied knowledge of this.

However, one of Ziegler's previous emails contradicts his assertion that the "predator transgender student does not exist." One day after the said abuse, the school's superintendent emailed the school board about it.

"The purpose of this email is to provide you with information regarding an incident that occurred at Stone Bridge HS," Superintendent Scott Ziegler wrote. "This afternoon a female student alleged that a male student sexually assaulted her in the restroom."

At least 20 state school board associations have reportedly cut ties with the NSBA in response to the organization's letter to the president.

Since then, the NSBA has reportedly been under fire for widening the gap between teachers' unions and parents by establishing the association.

According to the Conservative Research Group, the NSBA letter was not known to some school board members, and they do not appreciate the use of terminology that labels parents as domestic terrorists. As a result of the letter, AG Garland directed the FBI to set up a task force to deal with the allegations of threats against school administrators.

Board member John Halkias expressed his displeasure with the NSBA letter in an email, saying that they should have been contacted before it was sent to the U.S. President and the National Press. He agreed that the letter's attitude went well beyond what most school boards regard to be "reasonable" and that the phrases used were excessive. He goes on to suggest that many educators' unions would not have requested the federal government to step in.