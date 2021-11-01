United States Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi reportedly plunges in her popularity and is expected to bring down the entire Democratic Party with her in time for the 2022 elections.

The Conservative Brief reported that Pelosi has become a very "unpopular" politician due to the double drop in her approval rating. This might indicate the end to Pelosi's leading the Democratic Party.

"House Speaker and California Rep. Nancy Pelosi could be nearing the end of her career in a way that she did not want to," the outlet said.

"After ruling the Democrat Party for decades, including two stints as the Speaker of the House, Pelosi could be ending her career as one of, if not the most, unpopular politicians in the nation," it added.

These comments come after the National Republican Congressional Committee released the results of its battleground survey last week. Accordingly, Pelosi "dropped double digits in approval rating since February." This is said to be "a whole new low for Pelosi."

As per Breitbart News, the survey's results only "complicate" the passing of President Joe Biden's "agenda" and in attaining majority in Congress for the upcoming year. The outlet said Pelosi's approval rating was at 36%, which was lower than her rating the month earlier. This makes Pelosi "21 points underwater"-- 10% lower than her approval rating in February.

The data also showed that 57% of Americans do not approve with Pelosi's performance.

National Republican Congressional Committee Spokesman Mike Berg told Breitbart that the outcome of the recent poll on Pelosi is unique in that the Speaker of the House has become "more unpopular."

"It is impressive that the least popular politician in the country has somehow managed to become even more unpopular. We are going to ensure voters know that Nancy Pelosi is the running mate for every vulnerable Democrat who backed her for Speaker of the House," Berg pointed out.

Pelosi's "unpopularity" is likened to "an anchor" that would "further shrink" the presence of the Democratic Party in the House of Representatives, such that Republicans would take the majority seat and endanger the passing of legislation supporting Biden's agenda.

As though sensing the danger of losing their party's majority seat in Congress, South Carolina Representative James Clyburn highlighted the need of the Democratic Party to build internal strength during a Charleston Jewish Foundation virtual gathering.

"We are not going to do what we need to do next year until we build enough intestinal fortitude to start operating a little outside or beyond our comfort zones," Clyburn said.

While top Democrats, such as Kentucky Representative John Yarmuth, have announced they will not be running for reelection in 2022. Yarmuth, who chairs the House Budget Committee, made the announcement on his retirement from Congress on, October 26.