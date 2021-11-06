A Christian CEO is urging believers and society in general to resist overreaching attempts to deny their freedom in the name of safety and health - specifically the Biden administration's moves to coerce people into getting vaccinated against COVID.

Unsurprisingly, the Biden administration reversed its former position that a vaccine mandate was outside the government's jurisdiction. They were constitutionally right, but they pressure private businesses and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to perform their work.

Like other Christian leaders, Gab CEO Andrew Torba encouraged people to stay strong while also offering an alternative to the corrupt system.

President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate is now being enforced by OSHA. The agency stated that employers with more than 100 workers must comply by January 4th, 2022 or risk severe penalties for failing to do so.

A deadline of until January 4th has also been set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for 17 million healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated.

"We openly welcome the 84 million+ people in America who do not want to be part of the biggest lab rat experiment in human history. We also welcome those who perhaps got the first or second shot, but are against the never-ending booster shots that will inevitably be required in order to retain employment and exist in society," said Torba in a November blog.

Additionally, he noted that OSHA is a small agency. They have only 1,850 inspectors overseeing 130 million employees, and hence lack the manpower to pursue any business that refuses to submit to this despotism.

"Business owners need to stand strong," affirmed Torba. "Do not bend the knee, do not comply. They literally do not have the power to come after all of us."

"If they fine you, ignore it. Don't pay it. What are they going to do? Nothing," he continued. "It will be one big ball of chaos and legal battles stretched out for years to come, but at least your employees with have their bodily autonomy and you will have your workforce to continue producing goods and services."

"If you have resisted getting the vaccine for this long, do not give in. Do not give them one inch. Do not give them control over your bodily autonomy. There is hope," he assured.

Also, he didn't fail to mention that an alternative digital economy founded on Christian principles is in the works. When the faithful are able to leave the destructive system of secular society, Torba anticipates a day when they might start again and create afresh for the glory of the Lord.

"We're building communication tools, internet infrastructure, financial tools, marketplaces, job boards, advertising systems, and much more," he said. "On Gab people are finding hope for a better tomorrow. They are starting and growing businesses and new jobs...Won't you join us?"

Anyone who needs religious exemption forms for workers, military personnel, and college students may find them inside Gab.

Members of the Gab No Vax Job Board group can also post job listings or look for a new position that does not necessitate a serum injection.

For those who want to learn about experiences that have been banned by Big Tech, Torba suggests joining Gab and following accounts like "Vaccine Regrets" and "Covid-19 Vaccine Side Effects."