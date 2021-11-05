President Joe Biden on Thursday reinforced his vaccination mandate by coming out with two major policies estimated to cover two-thirds of all workers in the United States or roughly 100 million Americans.

Biden released a statement announcing the said policies that will be implemented through the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Medicare and Medicaid Services.

"Today, the Labor Department issued its rule requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for companies with 100 or more employees. If you work for one of these companies you will either need to get vaccinated or test at least weekly. Also today, the Department of Health and Human Services released its rule to ensure that our nation's healthcare workers are vaccinated. No one should be at risk when they seek medical care," Biden said.

"Together, these rules will cover about 100 million Americans--two-thirds of all workers in America," he added.

Biden explained that the said policies where necessary to speedup the process of vaccination that the country needs being the "single best pathway out of this pandemic." He disclosed that he personally does not want the vaccinations to become a requirement but due to many Americans remaining to be unvaccinated, he said the requirements are now necessary.

In addition, Biden claimed that the vaccinations are good for the economy after having sent 5 million American workers back to work. He then called on businesses to respond immediately after thanking those who have already done so.

"I'm calling on employers to act. Businesses have more power than ever before to accelerate our path out of this pandemic, save lives, and protect our economic recovery," Biden stressed.

According to The White House Fact Sheet, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandates the vaccine for companies with 100 or more employees to ensure that all their employees are fully vaccinated or that weekly tests for COVID-19 be submitted by those who do not wish to be vaccinated.

The White House said the policy, which is expected to cover 84 million employees, involves paid leaves for vaccination and masking mandates for unvaccinated employees. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services policy, on the other hand, mandates health care workers who are Medicare and Medicaid participants to be vaccinated. The policy is expected to cover 17 million workers coming from 76,000 health care facilities, which includes long-term care facilities and hospitals.

In line with this announcement of vaccination focused on the private sector, The Daily Wire has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Appeals 6th Circuit against the Biden Administration on Thursday calling the two major policies "tyrannical." The lawsuit was filed through Alliance Defending Freedom and the Dhillon Law Group.

The Daily Wire pointed out that the lawsuit intends to stop to Biden's "gross overreach" that has robbed Americans of their freedom. The conservative outlet added that the federal government "lacks the legal authority" to enforce such a mandate to those who work in the private sector, and emphasized that they will not comply with the said mandates.

"The Daily Wire will not comply with President Biden's tyrannical vaccine mandate, and we are suing the Biden Administration to put a stop to their gross overreach. President Biden, the federal government, social media, and the establishment media have conspired to rob Americans of their freedoms in the name of public health," The Daily Wire Co-Founder and Co-CEO Jeremy Boreing said.

"They have broken faith with the American people through conflicting messaging, false information, and by suppressing data and perspectives with which they disagree," he added.