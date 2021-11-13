A Christian social media influencer encouraged Christians who are facing the dilemma of keeping their jobs or succumbing to vaccine mandates against their conscience.

In his article on Charisma Magazine, Troy Black, an author and YouTuber, shared that God gave him some revelations, addressing the job crisis of His people who chose to stand on their convictions.

"The Holy Spirit began to speak a powerful and encouraging word to me about this job crisis on October 28, 2021. He said, 'Tell My people to start the businesses-the new ideas and new companies. There's a grace on this time for starting afresh-starting over and growing quickly. Don't doubt My ability to do through you what you could not do for yourself,'" Black disclosed.

Continuing to wait on the LORD, the author revealed of receiving another message.

"Then I heard that there would be a fresh grace-an empowerment released to help believers to overcome during this season of trial. He said, 'I'm fixing the legal structure so this works. I'm going to do what I said I will do. I will not abandon My people,'" he stated.

He then urged the believers to wait on God's revelations for themselves and to never stop until they get those. The author pointed out that he himself had already experienced the LORD's supernatural provision for his family, which he even shared through his YouTube channel and his book, "Stop Worrying". Thus, he is confident that God will also do the same for them.

The influencer concluded with a prayer, asking for peace, wisdom and revelation for Christians affected by the vaccine mandates.

"Holy Spirit, I ask that You give every person reading an abundant amount of peace about their job situations. Help them to fully surrender to Your ability to provide. Comfort them in the trial and give them the wisdom and revelation they need from Your spirit to take the next step in faith. Thank you for fresh ideas and inspiration. Thank you for favor and provision as they follow Your leading in Jesus' name. Amen," Black prayed.

In September, Joe Biden mandated the businesses with more than 100 workers, as well as healthcare facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding, to require vaccinations of their employees or take testing weekly. He also implemented the mandate to federal employees.

However, Republicans argued that the order is an infringement of civil liberties.

Just this week, 10 states have united to sue the Biden administration over its vaccine requirement for health care workers, calling the action "unconstitutional and unlawful."

These states include Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Alaska, Wyoming, North Dakota, New Hampshire and South Dakota.

The group contended that the mandatory requirement will only lead to shortages of health care workers and threaten the jobs of these employees who risked their lives during the onset of coronavirus pandemic.

The ABC News wrote that 27 states have already filed lawsuits after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration released its rules on larger businesses last week, requiring their employees to get vaccinated by Jan. 4 or enforce face mask wearing and weekly testing.

But in the latest development about this argument, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans granted an emergency stay for this requirement last Saturday and reaffirmed its decision Friday.