Adjutant General Thomas Mancino, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt's appointee to replace Adjutant General Michael Thompson, has issued an order on Thursday declaring that all Oklahoma National Guardsmen are no longer required to be vaccinated against COVID, unless federally mobilized.

The Guardsmen who refuse the COVID vaccine will also not be subjected to any negative administrative or legal action. The Oklahoma National Guard will also continue to process federal vaccine waivers based on the policy of the Department of Defense.

According to FOX News, Mancino has a different take on Biden's coercive COVID vaccine mandate versus Thompson, who supported inoculations. Mancino confirmed in a statement released on Saturday that "This policy is not anti-vaccine. I and the Governor are both vaccinated."

"I encourage all our Oklahoma Guard Members to get vaccinated if they choose to do so. We want to educate and inform our Soldiers and Airmen so that they can make an informed decision regarding the DoD Vaccine Mandate," Mancino explained.

Mancino added that Congress established a dual framework for the National Guard under Title 32, which says that states receive federal funding in exchange for being on standby if needed by the federal government. Title 32 dictates that the Oklahoma National Guard is not only state-controlled but also federally funded. Subsequently, it takes its orders from the Governor and his chain of command. Under Title 10, they are also commanded by the President.

Mancino said that it would be "both illegal, unethical, and against our sworn oaths" to fail to follow the Governor's orders. He added, "Nothing in this order prevents anyone from taking the vaccine. Also, nothing in his order eliminates the Federal Requirement. The Governor is hoping for Federal Relief from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and in the interim has granted state relief from this requirement."

On Oct. 22, Gov. Stitt issued an executive order opposing the Biden administration's unconstitutional vaccine mandates, noting that "vaccines work and are effective, but they should not be mandated by any government to free citizens." Earlier this month, the Oklahoma governor asked U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to halt the vaccine requirement for the Oklahoma National Guard, adding that 105 of them or 800 members had not yet gotten the COVID vaccine and do not intend to.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon announced that it is fully aware of the Oklahoma National Guard's decision not to mandate vaccines for its members. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby commented on the development on Saturday, as per NOQ Report.

Kirby said that they were "aware" of the memo issued by Mancino and the letter from Gov. Stitt letter requesting for exemption, and that they "will respond to the governor appropriately." The spokesperson also underscored how Austin believes in a "vaccinated force," which is why he ordered mandatory vaccines for all active duty personnel.

Becker News reported that the Department of Defense is facing several lawsuits over its COVID vaccine mandate, including class action lawsuits from members of all five military branches.