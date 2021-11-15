Military men are reportedly threatened with the loss of their veteran benefits should they fail to comply to President Joe Biden's vaccination mandate.

Right Side Broadcasting Network announced in Twitter on Sunday that military men who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 as per Biden's mandate "risk losing" their benefits for doing so.

"Unvaccinated troops face losing benefits for not complying with tyrannical vaccine mandates," RSBN said.

The outlet pointed out that Biden's "tyrannical edict" is threatening a major factor behind the decision of many people to join the military: veterans' benefits. The veterans benefits include health care, education access, and home loans.

RSBN cited an announcement made by White House's Pentagon that gave United States troops until Nov. 22 to comply to the vaccination mandate or "lose their jobs."

"These surefire benefits are now on rocky footing, thanks to the unconstitutional violation of bodily autonomy coming from Joe Biden's administration and the military regime in the Pentagon and the Department of Defense (DOD)," the news network said.

RSBN explained that many military men are not taking the vaccine and "holding off on their decision" despite the approaching deadline in the hope that the mandate would be removed. The rollback on the vaccine mandate, if ever one should take place, would have already caused "career damage for many veterans."

The Department of Defense released a mandatory vaccination for all service members through a memorandum last August 24 after "careful consultation with medical experts and military leadership" signed by United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin addressed to senior pentagon leadership, commanders of the combatant commands, and the defense agency and field activity directors.

"To defend this Nation, we need a healthy and ready force. After careful consultation with

medical experts and military leadership, and with the support of the President, I have determined

that mandatory vaccination against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is necessary to protect

the Force and defend the American people," Austin said in the memorandum.

The memo, however, did not provide a deadline for the vaccination but Austin did leave the matter to be set by military departments' secretaries. The memo did not also identify any punishments to be given to those who do not comply to the mandate.

"The Secretaries of the Military Departments should impose ambitious timelines for implementation. Military Departments will report regularly on vaccination completion using established systems for other mandatory vaccine reporting. Our vaccination of the Force will save lives. Thank you for your focus on this critical mission," Austin declared.

The Department of Defense, through Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks, sent out on Oct. 1 a supporting memorandum addressed to its civilian employees in line with the deadline given them on Nov. 22 to comply to the vaccine mandate.

"All DoD civilian employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, 2021, subject to exemptions as required by law. Employees are considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after completing the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or 2 weeks after receiving a single dose of a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine. New DoD civilian employees must be fully vaccinated by their entry on duty (start) date or

Nov. 22, 2021, whichever is later," Hicks said in the memo.

On Nov. 2, the DOD reminded about the deadline and stated that it applies to all non-exempt federal employees. There was no punishment, however, indicated for non-compliance in the said reminder, as well as, as in Hick's memorandum last October.

"The Nov. 22 mandate applies to all non-exempt federal employees regardless of whether they telework or work in a DOD office. Exemptions for medical or religious reasons as required by law should be filed by Nov. 8," the reminder said.