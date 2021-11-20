In the face of massive rollout of COVID vaccines in the West, people in Europe are taking to the European Medicines Agency to report adverse effects and deaths following inoculation.

Similar to VAERS or the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the European Medicines Agency is a drug reaction website that collects data on adverse reactions and deaths following administration of drugs and treatments.

According to The Gateway Pundit, the European Medicines Agency is an official website of the European Union and the data about adverse reactions following COVID vaccine inoculations were posted in ADRreports.eu, a portal that "allows users to view the total number of individual suspected side effect reports (also known as Individual Case Safety Reports, or ICSRs)."

The data shown in the website and individual case report forms were sourced from EudraVigilance, which is described as a "system designed for collecting reports of suspected side effects, used for evaluating the benefits and risks of medicines during their development and monitoring their safety following their authorization in the European Economic Area (EEA)."

The information was submitted online to EudraVigilance by "national medicines regulatory authorities and by pharmaceutical companies that hold marketing authorisations (licences) for the medicines." The ADRreports website said that pharmaceutical companies that are authorized to market medicines and drug regulatory authorities in the EEA are "legally required to submit reports of suspected side effects to EudraVigilance," which include reports that they have received from healthcare professionals and patients.

In addition, the website does not include reports from studies or other reports. The website requires that the information reported to them is about a "side effect" that is classified as "serious," such as that which "results in death, is life-threatening," or "requires hospitalization" or an extended hospitalization. It also may be a side effect that causes "persistent or significant disability/incapacity," "congenital anomaly/birth defect," and other medically important conditions.

The database maintained by EudraVigilance, however, only contains data from countries that are part of the European Union. Data showed that there were 14,303 fatalities and 562,213 cases of adverse reactions to mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech.

Among adverse reactions and deaths reported in the database, 2,095 fatalities and 10,336 did not recover from cardiac disorders and 573 fatalities and 25,520 did not recover from gastrointestinal disorders.

The database also recorded 74 fatalities and 1,911 who did not recover from immune system disorders. There were 172 fatalities and 6,633 people who did not recover from psychiatric disorders, while 1,599 fatalities and 15,449 people who did not recover from respiratory, thoracic, and mediastinal disorders. Vascular disorders accounted for 613 fatalities and 8,618 who did not recover.

These are just a few of the recorded adverse effects listed in the database from EudraVigilance.

Meanwhile in the U.S., a 17 year old from Washington is one of the latest to have died from cardiac arrest 36 days after she received her second Pfizer COVID vaccine shot, Clark County Today reported.

According to the report, the teen is the third known person in the VAERS to possibly have perished from the COVID shot. She had also recovered from a symptomatic yet mild case of COVID in August. She got her first shot on September 3 and a second shot on September 15. On October 23, she complained of chest pain and difficulty breathing over the past 48 hours during a visit to the emergency room.

Over the summer, a Washington man aged 34 developed anaphylactic reaction following his Pfizer vaccination on June 15, but suffered a cardiac arrest on June 23, just eight days after receiving his COVID vaccine and passed away on June 25. A 37 year old woman and mother of two passed away on September 7 and her obituary read that she died due to "COVID vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia," a rare form of blood clots.

It's worth noting that the CDC has been caught deleting the number of deaths recorded in the VAERS earlier this year.