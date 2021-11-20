Are evangelicals so obsessed with Trump that they've crossed the line into civic idolatry?

According to Charisma, when Kim Clement was in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Feb. 10, 2007, he reportedly heard a prophetic message in which he declared, "There will be a praying president, not a religious one. 'For I will fool the people,' says the Lord. 'I will fool the people. Yes, I will.'

"Listen to the Word of the Lord. God says, 'I will put at your helm for two terms a president that will pray, but he will not be a praying president when he starts. I will put him in office and then I will baptize him with the Holy Spirit and My power.'"

On April 4, 2007, in Redding, California, Clement again predicted that Donald Trump will "be a trumpet" and that Bill Gates would play a significant part in the future of the church. Also, he said that God will anoint a future president with His Spirit and that there would be a man or prayer present in the White House at all times.

"I will raise up the Trump to be a trumpet and Bill Gates to open up the gate of a financial realm for the church, says the Lord. ... It shall come to pass that the man that I place in the highest office shall go in whispering My name. But God said, 'When he enters into the office, he will be shouting out by the power of the Spirit, for I shall fill him with My Spirit when he goes into office, and there will be a praying man in the highest seat in the land.'"

Why is this necessary to bring up now? Because some major religious leaders are writing blogs that effectively say, "I told you so," as the year comes to a close and Trump is still not back in the White House despite charges of voter fraud.

Earlier this year, this same coalition of church leaders formed a Prophetic Standard Statement in an effort to salvage the Church's credibility following what was considered as an incorrect prediction of a second term for President Trump.

The fact that Trump won a second term in the White House is becoming more and more clear as more evidences surface, yet some of these leaders are still trying to defend their decision to believe that Trump lost the election.

This demonstrates that they have not grasped the full scope of God's prophetic gift to the Church. Trump's re-election is not an endorsement of a political savior for America, but a lifeline for Christ's church in America.

Contrary to what other evangelical leaders say about Christians who refuse to recant their prophesy regarding Trump as being driven by pride, these same prophetic persons are actually banking on what God has spoken, even if the evidence suggests otherwise. Thus, their continued support for Trump is motivated by their faith in God's ability to achieve what He has promised.

God has picked Trump as the crucial player to carry out his plans for the United States. Although he has many flaws and is unlikely to be a great political candidate, the real question is what God can do through him to humble his Church and restore righteousness in the nation. This, probably, is what the detractors in the Christian circle have missed.