New York saw throngs of people gather together to protest the tyrannical and unconstitutional vaccine mandates imposed by the Biden administration. This indicates a growing resistance to the creeping authoritarianism taking away people's freedoms and rights in the guise of "health" and "safety," similar to people in other nations.

Across Europe, a new wave of lockdowns, restrictions, and COVID vaccine mandates have rolled out in response to another spike in new coronavirus cases. But renewed lockdowns, restrictions, and vaccine mandates have sparked unrest in countries such as the Netherlands, which is seeing an average of 21,000 new COVID cases as of November 21. Here's a quick look at some countries where people protested against the mandates:

WATCH: Vaccine mandate protest in Perth, Australia pic.twitter.com/Dhy3suiWy1 — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 20, 2021

Austria's government tried locking down The Unvaccinated and triggered waves of protest. So now it's locking everyone down, including the protesters, and forcing all to take the jab under penalty of fine - "which can be converted into a prison sentence" https://t.co/IzBRyfih1b pic.twitter.com/eHkHp3XH7K — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) November 21, 2021

Greetings from Austria pic.twitter.com/eZG2LY4PE7 — Just Raffy (@raffy_berg) November 22, 2021

Rome Italy against the vax mandates pic.twitter.com/M452qYjslb — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) November 21, 2021

According to Newsweek, protesters took to The Hague to light fires throughout the area, damage property, and throw rocks and fireworks at authorities. Police said groups of young people "deliberately sought confrontation with the police." Up to 19 people were arrested, while five police officers were injured.

On Friday in Rotterdam, protests turned violent when protesters started hurling stones and fireworks at police. Four rioters got injured after police shot at them. Police said they fired warning shots and officers had been injured as well. Up to 49 protesters were arrested for public assault, incitement, and for violating the emergency order.

"Protesting is a great right in our society, but what we saw last night is simply criminal behavior. It has nothing to do with demonstrating," Netherland's Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus said.

It's worth noting, however, that according to The Gateway Pundit (TGP), police riot squads and military members in Belgium and the Netherlands were "brutally assaulting protesters and turning the water cannons on them." The outlet described the events as looking like a "war zone."

Anti-COVID law protestors set fires near the headquarters of the EU and ignore police orders. Belgium today. pic.twitter.com/bitZZ11GTH — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) November 21, 2021

Meanwhile in New York, thousands have also taken to the streets to protest COVID vaccine mandates in the state.

Per TGP, the Worldwide Rally For Freedom descended on New York City to protest against tyrannical "public health" mandates. Thousands of people came together in a massive demonstration that mirrored those in Europe and Australia.

One of the group's New York organizers, Kevin Peters said that the protest was the culmination of a "broader coalition coming together like never seen before." This included city workers, firefighters, sanitation workers, cops, teachers, healthcare workers, liberty groups, medical freedom activists, parents, and more.

The organization adopted the slogan, "One Day. Everyone Together. We Will All Be There." In fact, the group was joined by some unlikely alliances, such as various conflicting political groups like Trump Supporters, Black Lives Matter, Workers Unions, Democrats who are dissatisfied about party leadership, religious organizations, and other conservative groups.

Protesters took action against New York City's COVID vaccine passport program called "Key to NYC," which is required for indoor activities such as schools, restaurants, gyms, and theaters. It was implemented in September and has, along with other restrictions, contributed to a 40% to 60% decrease in business.

Among the rioters were the Proud Boys, who were there to provide protection to the protesters. The event also featured keynote speakers such as New York University Professor Mark Crispin Miller and author Naomi Wolf. To conclude the protest, organizers led crowds to a peaceful candlelight procession towards Foley Square in downtown New York. At the park, crowds gathered and sang songs in a show of solidarity.

Not the Bee decried how mainstream media failed to cover such protests in New York City and all over the world as many rose against tyrannical COVID vaccine mandates and other restrictions. The report said, "Those with the vax, even if far inferior to natural immunity, have far less severe symptoms. Therapeutics and treatments are widely available, with new drugs coming out that are near 90% effective at preventing death in severe cases."

The report declared, "The pandemic is over!" Meanwhile, the CDC reported 637,152 new COVID cases in the last seven days in the United States.