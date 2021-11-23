The Toronto District School Board superintendent reportedly canceled Yazidi Nobel Peace Prize Winner Nadia Murad's book launching event because what she has written on being an ISIS sex slave could allegedly foster "Islamophobia."

Not The Bee reported that Murad got canceled by the Toronto School Board superintendent because her graphic stories on her horrific experience from the ISIS may lead people to dislike Islam. The outlet pointed to a tweet by International lawyer Hillel Neuer on Sunday announcing what happened to Murad.

"Toronto District School Board superintendent vetoes student book event with Yazidi activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad because her memoir about being captured and sexually enslaved by Islamic State terrorists "would foster Islamophobia," Neuer said.

Toronto District School Board superintendent vetoes student book event with Yazidi activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad because her memoir about being captured and sexually enslaved by Islamic State terrorists “would foster Islamophobia.”https://t.co/2hJIkCumB0 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 21, 2021

Not The Bee condemned the hypocrisy in the action of the Toronto School Board and called it the "peak of Wokeism."

"This is peak Wokeism, my friends. They won't stand up to the barbarians modeling their life after a violent 7th-century warlord, but they will cancel the women who were raped and sold into slavery by them," the outlet said.

"Having anyone criticize the brutality of Islamic terrorism is apparently offensive as well," they added.

According to the conservative news outlet, there were at least 3,000 children's books destroyed in recent months by the Toronto School Board out of its aim to remove "offensive" books from libraries. However, it defines "offensive" books as "nothing like pornographic LGBT comics" but rather "anything right of Marx or that portrays Western civilization in a halfway positive light."

"So if someone in history used Christianity in an abusive way that directly contradicts biblical teachings, all of Canada must be purged of Judeo-Christian influence forever, but if a person tells her story about her treatment at the hands of Muslims who are literally following the words of Muhammed, the Quran, and the Hadith, she is to be canceled post haste," the outlet stressed.

Culture reported that the Toronto District School Board Superintendent Helen Fisher canceled the February 2022 meeting Murad had with Tanya Lee's 4-year-old book club for young girls aged 13 to 18 where she was expected to present her book "The Last Girl: My Captive Story and My Fight Against Islamic State."

The school board reasoned that Murad was "committed to the Yazidi cause," which could only "offend Muslim students." This is very ironic, considering the ISIS' wicked actions- it's worth noting, that according to the book description per its publisher, the Islamic State brutally massacred the Yazidis, killing men who refused to convert to Islam and the women who were too old to be used as sex slaves.

Lee had to write to Fisher through an email to make her understand what ISIS meant and that it will not be offending Muslims as she expects it to be. Lee said this is the first time the board canceled a speaker's event considering they do not operate the book club nor its events.

"This is what the Islamic State means. It is a terrorist organization. It has nothing to do with ordinary Muslims. The Toronto school board should be aware of the difference," Lee explained.

Fisher responded by pointing to their policy charter on the selection of relevant, appropriate, and culturally-fair reading material. The school board's spokesperson Ryan Bird then revealed that the book was reviewed by the council before coming out with their decision on it. Bird pointed out a similar situation involving lawyer Marie Henein who was also invited by the book club regarding her own memoir. Henein was also "subject to censorship by the school board."