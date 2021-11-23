A study by a fertility awareness group found that a growing number of Catholic and non-Catholic Christian women are "fed up" with birth control because they are not aware that they actually "have options."

Catholic News Agency tweeted on Monday that the owners of a fertility awareness website, Emily Frase and Mary Bruno, have revealed that there is an increase in women who have had enough with birth control.

"Emily Frase pointed to a 'growing number of secular and non-Catholic Christian women who are so fed up with birth control.' Added Mary Bruno, her collaborator on their new fertility awareness website, 'They just have no idea that they have options'," CNA said.

Frase, president of the non-profit FAbM (fertility awareness-based methods) Base, raised the need for women to be inquisitive especially on matters of fertility. Frase said that their website, launched last October 15, aims to encourage women to be as such.

"I just want to encourage women to be curious. Don't be afraid, get curious, and see what happens," Frase said.

Frase and Bruno are both mothers, devout Catholics, write about fertility awareness, and practice fertility awareness-based methods. They put up FAbM Base to provide scientific resources and support for women on matters of fertility care. They aim to educate users of various methods available and directs users to various instructors through their database.

FabM Base is open to all and provides a special section for Catholics through its "Catholic Corner," which contains Catholic Church teachings on sexuality based on the encyclical of Pope St. Paul VI's "Humanae Vitae" that warns on the dangers of contraception.

During her interview, Frase highlighted the universality of their organization's services since they "believe that this information is so helpful for women." She stressed that a "growing number of secular and non-Catholic Christian women who are so fed up with birth control."

Frase and Bruno said that the loss of libido and depression are the most common complaints they hear from Christian women on birth control. Taking the pill for health reasons is another complaint for it does not really treat the problem. These complaints would be avoided through fertility awareness.

"Fertility awareness and the tracking of biomarkers can help women and their doctors identify the underlying issue," they said.

Frase explained that fertility awareness is "comparable" to birth control when it comes to the effectiveness of avoiding pregnancy. The only difference lies in the former requiring much work and discipline though definitely safer than the latter.

"Typical use for fertility awareness is higher than typical use for hormonal birth control. The difference is, it takes work and it takes discipline and it's a lifestyle change," Frase pointed out.

"The reason that we stuck with it is because we needed to avoid pregnancy and we are faithful Catholics. Over time, I've been able to use it for the health component, as well," she added.

Frase explained that fertility awareness helped her doctors discover her hormonal imbalances that led to the identification of "endometriosis and infection, some thyroid abnormalities." She stressed that it is the best tool for self-care as it enables women to become aware of their hormones' effects on themselves..