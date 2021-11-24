With a number of secular thinkers who defy the existence of God, an author pointed out that a couple of the world's most influential scientists actually proclaimed the majesty of the Creator because of what they have discovered.

In his article on Charisma Magazine, David Rives, president of David Rives Ministries, discussed about Johannes Kepler and Galileo Galilei's belief in God, honoring Him as the Creator and declaring the Bible's truthfulness.

Rives said that Kepler, overwhelmed with his discoveries after he invented a telescope, expressed his excitement of the LORD's creation.

"God himself has waited six thousand years for his work to be seen," the astronomer stated.

"I thank thee my Creator and my Lord, that Thou hast given me this joy in thy Creation, this thrill in the works of Thy hand," he added.

Kepler is known for a number of discoveries but much for his three major laws of planetary motion. At a young age, he is said to have developed an interest on astronomy after observing the Great Comet in 1577 and lunar eclipse in 1580.

Though he studied theology and intended to be a minister, he became a mathematics and astronomy teacher at a Protestant school in Austria. Eventually, he succeeded Tycho Brahe as a court mathematician to Emperor Rudolf II. With the new role, he was able to get hold of Brahe's archive of planetary studies.

But alongside his extensive exposure to science, Kepler also had a deep love for Jesus and reverence for the Word of God. His strong theological convictions drove him to connect his work with the Scripture. Thus, he believed that with his scientific discoveries, he uncovered the geometrical plan of God for the universe.

Though Galileo ignored Kepler's book about Mars, "Astronomia Nova," Rives shared that even the former articulated his high regard for the latter.

"I esteem myself happy to have as great an ally as you in my search for truth," Galileo said of Kepler.

Known as the father of modern observational astronomy" and one whom atheistic Stephen Hawking recognized as "responsible for the birth of modern science," Galileo is a firm believer of the Bible himself.

"It was well said that... the Holy Scripture cannot err, and that the decrees therein contained are absolutely true," the astronomer noted.

Answers in Genesis shared that modern science indeed confirms the Bible's statements about astronomy. Further, the ministry negates the naturalistic theories of the solar system's formation, such as the Big Bang, saying that these teachings oppose "the foundation of God's perfect Word."

Like Kepler, Galileo also associated secular wisdom with the LORD.

"Mathematics is the language with which God has written the universe," he reportedly said.

Rives stressed that these prominent figures of science have themselves declared that the universe is truly the creation of God and not just borne out of some natural phenomenon that some scientific theories say.

"While each had various scientific focuses and theological doctrines, their stand on one issue was clear: The universe didn't just happen," the author stated.