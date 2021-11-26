A report from a pro-life organization revealed that abortion has killed more people worldwide than the COVID-19 virus during the pandemic.

Life News said that abortion has killed 76 million people worldwide and contradicted it with the 5.1 million who died from COVID-19 based on recent statistics released from Worldometer.

"For nearly two years, scientists, doctors, nurses and other people in the medical field have worked furiously to create vaccines and develop treatments to help patients recover and recover more quickly from COVID-19. Many more people have sacrificed worldwide, some losing businesses and jobs, closing schools and churches, etc. to combat the spread of the virus. Despite these on-going efforts, 5.1 million people still died," the outlet said.

"Tragically, at the exact same time when so many have been striving to save lives from COVID and other causes, abortion activists have been pushing to do the opposite with abortion. They are openly calling for more abortions, more deaths of unborn babies even though abortion is by far the leading cause of death in the world," it added.

Based on data taken from the World Health Organization, Worldometer estimated that for 2021, induced abortions are at 38 million globally, or a daily rate of 125,000. This translates to 2,465 daily abortions in the United States, based on Guttmacher Institute estimates.

Life News pointed out that despite the greater impact on the loss of lives abortion brings, it is not given the same attention as COVID and other grave illnesses like cancer. The media outlet then computed the daily total of deaths during the entirety of the pandemic beginning March 2020 using the daily abortion deaths and came out with 76 million deaths resulting from it globally.

"With approximately 613 days since March 2020 when COVID began, that means over 76,625,000 people have died in abortions over the course of the nearly 2 years the pandemic has affected the world."

The lack of attention is basically due to the non-recognition of the unborn as human life as many advocating abortion perceive them as mere "blobs of tissue or clumps of cells." A matter that willfully ignores truths taught by science regarding pregnancies and the life in the womb.

"They destroyed unique, living human beings - unborn babies with their own separate DNA and almost certainly a beating heart. This is basic biology, and even some abortionists admit that abortions kill human beings," the outlet underscored.

The pro-life outlet expressed frustration at the fact that abortion ends life and on the need for an end to it through people making the same sacrifice done to curtail the COVID-19 virus and pandemic in the world.

"People all across the world made sacrifices to save people from dying from COVID-19. If only more would do the same for unborn babies."

In the same vein of frustration, pro-lifers and former abortionists launched in October the 2363 Campaign in the hope of changing people's minds on abortion. The campaign uses social media by promulgating straight-to-the-point videos revealing the procedure done on the unborn during abortion and presenting this to pro-choice people.

The campaign signifies the number of abortions committed in the United States, which Live Action said is the "leading cause of death for children" in the country. Live Action spearheaded the campaign also in the hope of providing "life-saving resources and" equipping "new pro-life activists to end abortion in their communities."