A physician assistant who has worked in the ER for 17 years has revealed that she was ordered not to submit COVID-19 vaccine adverse events reports to the U.S. government's official Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

According to Lifesite News, Deborah Conrad works at United Memorial Medical Center in New York.

Sharyl Attkisson interviewed her about her experiences with the COVID vaccine at the hospital where she worked for more than a decade.

As a physician assistant, Conrad was responsible for reporting the incidents to VAERS, which she did. In the beginning, she was only seeing "a few patients" with possible side effects from the COVID shots.

But after observing more patients with adverse symptoms after COVID shots, she started to alert her "administrative superiors."

According to her, she noticed "heart attacks, cardiomyopathies, arrhythmias of the heart, blood clots, and pulmonary emboli" in patients who had the jab in January or February.

The administration, however, "didn't really feel there was a whole lot to worry about." She added that health care veterans even reported her to the administration for "over-reporting," since it was their view that what seemed to be vaccine-related problems were not in fact caused by the vaccination.

"They absolutely refused to do any reporting," Conrad claimed, referring to her superiors.

She also told the show's presenter that she disagreed with the often stated assertion that the shots are "100% safe and effective."

"That's just ... ridiculous ... because nothing is 100 percent safe and effective," she said.

While Conrad was not fired for advocating for vaccine safety disclosure, she claimed there was an "atmosphere" where she was "sort of reprimanded" if she "tried to talk about it." She said her "direct boss" was " very uncomfortable."

That's because she insisted that it's not their job to decide whether or not a reported adverse event should be included to the system, but that it's their obligation to register and collate any documented side effects associated with the COVID jab.

In the end, Conrad was compelled to leave when New York enforced a vaccine mandate on all health workers.

While wearing hazmat suits was deemed protective and safe for them as health professionals earlier in the pandemic, she pointed out the hypocrisy that arose when the COVID shots were rolled out and those gears were suddenly no longer safe.

This doesn't mean, though, that she's alone in their hospital who has the same predicament. Initially, more than half of them opted not to be vaccinated because they were all a bit apprehensive. After the shots, a number of their physicians went ill, which wasn't necessary since many of them had already been infected with COVID.

"You don't necessarily have to rely on a health care worker to do a VAERS report, you can do it yourself for your own potential vaccine side effect," she said at the conclusion of the interview. If a post-vaccination symptom is suspected of being vaccine-related, Conrad says it may be reported to VAERS at any time.

Vaccine-related injuries have been the subject of Attkisson's investigative reporting in the past months. During her investigation of the link between pharmaceutical firms and the government in the early 2020s, she also disclosed during the interview that she had found evidence of "cover-ups."

Attkisson also noted that at the time of the podcast interview's broadcast, she had contacted United Memorial Medical Center in New York for a comment but had not heard back.