Although most of its population is "fully vaccinated," Denmark just experienced its highest day on record for COVID-19 infections.

Despite the fact that 87 percent of the population has been fully inoculated, Disclose.tv revealed in a tweet that Denmark has reported 5,120 new COVID-19 cases, representing the country's highest 24-hour spike on record.

Active cases have increased two-and-a-half times in the past two weeks alone, noted World Signals, setting a new high. Coronavirus cases in Denmark now total 86,494.

Likewise, countries with the greatest vaccination percentages have seen a dramatic surge in new cases of COVID in the last few days. Gibraltar, the world's most vaccinated nation, was forced to postpone Christmas only a week ago owing to a massive outbreak of the virus. The scenario is no better in Ireland, where 99.7 percent of the population has been vaccinated in just one city.

An earlier report by the World Signals state that there are 1,486 cases per 100,000 people in the Southern Electoral District of Waterford City, which is three times more than the national average of 493 cases per 100,000 people

Without taking into account real-time monitoring, a recent research conducted in Israel also revealed that vaccinated persons are 13 times more likely to get ill and 7 times more likely to be hospitalized than unvaccinated people who have natural immunity.

"This study demonstrated that natural immunity provides longer and stronger protection against infections, symptomatic illness and hospitalization caused by the delta variant of SARS-C0V-2, compared to the immunity induced by the two-dose BNT162b2 vaccine ...," the study reads in part.

Meanwhile, nations that ignore WHO guidelines, whether intentionally or not, have seen a decline in COVID infection cases in recent months.

Last month, a report from the Associated Press states that something "mysterious" is happening in Africa that is perplexing experts.

"Africa doesn't have the vaccines and the resources to fight COVID-19 that they have in Europe and the U.S., but somehow they seem to be doing better," said Wafaa El-Sadr, head of global health at Columbia University.

Despite widespread fear-mongering that a pandemic would sweep over Africa, killing millions, the WHO has classified Africa as "one of the least affected regions in the world" in its weekly pandemic reports, a remarkable achievement given that less than 6% of Africans are vaccinated.

Only 3% of the world's fatalities are attributed to Africa, according to WHO figures. Deaths in the Americas and Europe, on the other hand, account for 46% and 29%, respectively.

Government figures also show that more than 3,000 people have died in Nigeria, Africa's most populated nation of 200 million. In comparison, in the United States, there are an average of two or three fatalities every day.

Virologist Oyewale Tomori, a member of WHO advisory panels, stated that Africa may not even require as many vaccinations as the Western world. African experts are seriously debating the concept of letting COVID-19 infect the population in order to build up immunity, he claims, which is similar of the British suggestion made in March.

---

EDITOR'S NOTE: The "mysterious" events happening in Africa isn't really that mysterious considering how the nation has been using Ivermectin, a drug proven to be effective against COVID-19 but maligned by Big Pharma, mainstream media, and everyone who wants to inoculate people with ineffective and dangerous jabs.

Several nations have seen firsthand how ivermectin helped stop COVID in its tracks, and some of the experts in these countries, including Japanese doctors, are recommending its use.