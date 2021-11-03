A just-released international report on 64 studies showed that ivermectin, the drug that has been shunned by most health authorities in the U.S., actually has an 86% success rate as prophylaxis and 67% success rate in early treatment of the coronavirus.

The results reflect the same message found in more than 290 studies on hydroxychloroquine that have been reported on in the last 12 months.

According to the Gateway Pundit, the new international report showed that ivermectin performed extremely well as a prophylaxis or what is defined as a drug taken to prevent the disease and as a treatment for COVID. Moreover, ivermectin was also shown to perform better than other medications such as Remdesivir, another common COVID treatment.

Early treatment mortality results showed that hydroxychloroquine had a 75% improvement across 13 studies among more than 50,000 patients, while ivermectin showed a 52% improvement across 10 studies on over 25,000 patients. Bamlanivimab, a monoclonal antibody treatment developed by AbCellera Biologics and Eli Lilly for COVID, showed an 85% improvement in two studies over 314 patients. The antibody cocktail Casirivimab from Regeneron also showed an 89% improvement across 2 studies with over 9,800 patients.

Despite these findings in and outside of the U.S., the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues to warn against the use of ivermectin to treat COVID. It declared in September, "The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals...Currently available data do not show ivermectin is effective against COVID-19."

Yet, the widespread purchase of ivermectin from stores have skyrocketed in the last year. According to Arkansas Online, even veterinary stores are running out of the drug. William Burks, owner of Clark County Livestock Feed shared that he's almost sold out of ivermectin.

"I would say this last rush, 90% of them [sold] was for personal use, for people usage. I probably sold what I would sell in two years in a month," Burks admitted. "Some of the people taking it are well-educated people."

Burks remarked, "My theory is the reason it got so popular is that evidently it worked for somebody. I don't see how it could get so popular and not be helping somebody as many people who has took it."

In October, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson issued an opinion that doctors in the state should be able to prescribe hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin as a COVID treatment without violating state laws, WND reported.

Peterson argued in his opinion that these prescriptions are reasonable as long as the doctor obtains "informed patient consent" before prescribing these drugs as COVID treatment. The Attorney General's opinion was requested by the state Department of Health.

"Allowing physicians to consider these early treatments will free them to evaluate additional tools that could save lives, keep patients out of the hospital, and provide relief for our already strained healthcare system," Peterson remarked.