A Twitter post by the American Heart Association (AMA) was deemed "unsafe" by the Big Tech giant after it published a link to an abstract in one of its medical journals that shed light on recent research on the impact of mRNA vaccines on the heart.

The abstract of the study was published in the AMA journal called "Circulation" on November 16. The recent research, which was led by former cardiac surgeon Steven Grundy, linked mRNA COVID vaccines to heart inflammation.

According to the abstract published in "Circulation," Grundy's research used a cardiac test to measure a patient's five-year risk of a new acute coronary syndrome. The abstract said that researchers found a 14-point increase in the five-year risk of acute coronary syndrome in participants of the study.

The abstract explained how researchers led by Grundy used the PLUS Cardiac Test, "a clinically validated measurement of multiple protein biomarkers" that generates a score predicting a person's five-year risk of a new acute coronary syndrome (ACS). Researchers then measured the score every three to six months over the course of eight years.

"Recently, with the advent of the mRNA COVID 19 vaccines (vac) by Moderna and Pfizer, dramatic changes in the PULS score became apparent in most patients," researchers wrote in the abstract. A total of 566 patients aged 28 to 57 who were seen in a preventive cardiology practice had a new PULS test drawn from 2 to 10 weeks following their second COVID shot and their PULS test results were compared with the previous PULS score drawn three to five months before their COVID shots were administered.

Researchers found "an increase of the PULS score from 11% [five-year] ACS risk to 25% [five-year] ACS risk. At the time of this report, these changes persist for at least 2.5 months post second dose of [COVID vaccine]."

"We conclude that the mRNA [COVID vaccines] dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination," researchers wrote.

According to Breitbart, Twitter warned users against clicking on the link to the abstract shared by the AMA, saying that it was "unsafe," a warning often used for websites containing viruses and malware, but also more recently used to describe website with "misleading content."

In June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration addd a warning to patient and provider fact sheets for the mRNA vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna, to indicate a rate risk of heart inflammation, CNBC reported. The report said that for both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the fact sheets were revised to include a warning about myocarditis and pericarditis following a patient's second dose.

As of June, there have been 12.6 heart inflammation cases per million doses for both the Pfizer and Moderna shots combined. Janet Woodcock, acting FDA commissioner, said at the time that "The risk of myocarditis and pericarditis appears to be very low given the number of vaccine doses that have been administered."

Myocarditis is a medical condition in which the heart muscle becomes inflamed while pericarditis is the medical event in which the tissue surrounding the heart becomes inflamed. U.S. health authorities continue to claim that the benefits of the mRNA vaccines outweigh its risks.