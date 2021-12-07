Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin on Sunday took aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday through social media, blasting the White House chief medical advisor for failing to handle the COVID pandemic and prevent hundreds of thousands of lives lost to the coronavirus.

The Republican senator lamented that lives were lost because health authorities led by Dr. Fauci ignored early treatment using effective drugs such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

"I ask a simple question, did Dr. Fauci's response to COVID-19 work?" Sen. Johnson charged via Twitter. "788,000 lives lost, many because he ignored and sabotaged early treatment using cheap, available, generic drugs in favor of a vaccine that is not as safe or effective as we all hoped it would be."

According to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, there are now 785,655 deaths or about 218 per 100,000 7-day case rate. The total number of COVID in the U.S. has reached 49 million.

Sen. Johnson alluded these deaths and cases to the fact that Dr. Fauci refused to accept "cheap, available, generic drugs" such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as treatment for COVID, preferring instead to hype up vaccines as a preventive measure.

According to The Gateway Pundit however, there have been "67 Ivermectin COVID-19 controlled studies that show a 67% improvement in COVID patients." Moreover, there has been "298 Hydroxychloroquine studies that show a 64% improvement in patients for COVID-19 patients." The report accused Dr. Fauci of ignoring the science and blocking these "effective treatments" for COVID patients and instead "pushing the ineffective, unsafe, experimental Covid vaccines."

One of the doctors who worked on developing mRNA vaccines, Dr. Robert Malone also accused Dr. Fauci of lying and causing the deaths of more than 500,000 Americans by preventing the use of "cheap, available, generic drugs" such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as treatment for COVID.

Dr. Fauci, meanwhile, remains unfazed after hearing Sen. Johnson's accusations that the White House chief medical advisor "overhyped" the COVID pandemic. According to Fox 59, Dr. Fauci admitted that he does not know how to "respond to something as preposterous as that."

"Overhyping COVID? It's already killed 780,000 Americans and over 5 million people worldwide," Dr. Fauci underscored. Sen. also accused U.S. leaders of trying to "create a state of fear" to "maintain controls" amid the pandemic with the Omicron variant of COVID, which was declared a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization in November.

CBNC reported that a South African Medical Research Council report released on Sunday suggested that the Omicron variant may cause a milder COVID infection but it was too early to tell given the small amount of data analyzed. he report revealed that more younger people were needing medical attention from their Omicron variant infection, but majority of the patients did not require oxygen, unlike in the previous waves.

The report said, "what is clear though is that the age profile is different from previous waves." The highest number of hospital admissions were in the age group of 30 to 39 years with 28% of the total, followed by 19% which were children aged 0 to 9.