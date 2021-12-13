Emergency room doctor Dr. John Witcher of the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Yazoo City was fired from his job after he advised several COVID-19 patients off Remdesivir and instead treated them with ivermectin.

The anti-parasitic drug is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for parasite-related illnesses but has received major pushback from health authorities for use as a COVID-19 treatment despite being found effective.

"I was very surprised that I was basically told to not come back at the end of the day," Dr. Witcher told the Stew Peters podcast. "These patients were under my direct care, and so I felt like taking them off Remdesivir and putting them on ivermectin was the right thing to do at the time."

Baptist Memorial told the press that Dr. Witcher "no longer practices medicine as an independent physician" at their Yazoo City hospital, clarifying that the doctor was in fact an independent contractor and not an employee. The hospital system said it follows "the standards of care recommended by the scientific community and our medical team in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19" such as vaccines and monochial antibody treatments.

According to The Epoch Times, Dr. Witcher recounted how he was working at the Baptist Memorial's emergency room when three new COVID-19 patients arrived on December 10. The patients were prescribed Remdesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral medication that the World Health Organization recommended against using in COVID-19 patients. The ER doctor said that he had concerns about Remdesivir.

Dr. Witcher reasoned that he was in the ER for "three days straight," during which he figured that it "would be a good opportunity to try ivermectin on these inpatient patients" who he said he "had been following very closely" and determine "how well [ivermectin] worked."

However, Baptist Memorial would not prescribe ivermectin, so Dr. Witcher instead called a local pharmacy, which delivered the drug to the hospital and switched their prescriptions from Remdesivir to ivermectin. But before he could administer ivermectin to the three COVID-19 patients, the hospital system cut ties with the ER doctor.

"There's a first time for everything, but I wouldn't say it was experimental," Dr. Witcher said of the way he treated the three COVID-19 patients. "There's been plenty of evidence with patients right here in Mississippi that have taken ivermectin, and they've done well."

This is not the first time Dr. Witcher disagreed with medical institutions. The former ER doctor at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Mississippi is the founder of a group of physicians who are against vaccine mandates called Mississippi Against Mandates. In a video posted to YouTube, Dr. Witche explained why his group was against COVID vaccine mandates, citing that such requirements "[shame] people, like myself, that don't want to be vaccinated. It's ostracizing us."

The Mississippi doctor explained further, "They're saying that the solution to our COVID pandemic is that everybody needs to get vaccinated. This is a belief they may have, but this is not fact."

EDITOR'S NOTE:

The Sun Herald said Dr. Witcher was once labeled a "danger to society" by the Mississippi Board of Medical Licensure after launching an investigation into more than 10 years of alleged misconduct, which led to his license being revoked at the time. It's worth noting, however, that in the recent incident, Dr. Witcher only decided to use ivermectin on his patients after discussing it with other doctors including renowned Dallas cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough.

Dr. McCullough is an expert who has been maligned by mainstream media as someone who pushes misinformation against COVID vaccines, but is actually someone who is working to expose the truths surrounding the FDA's questionable approval of a deadly vaccine that killed more than 1,200 in less than three months once it was rolled out, how the federal government deliberately avoids prescribing cheap but effective treatment against COVID in favor of the dangerous jabs, how the COVID vaccines have been socially weaponized, how the vaccines are proven dangerous, and how COVID patients are abused and mistreated at hospitals.