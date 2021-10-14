Well-known doctors like Dr. Peter McCullough have called for access to confidential information about Pfizer's COVID vaccine to be made available as soon as possible.

As reported by LifeSite News, doctors and scientists filed a lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in an effort to obtain the data that had been "relied upon by the FDA to license the Pfizer Vaccine."

On September 16, Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT), a consortium of physicians and scientists, filed a lawsuit against the FDA. The case was brought in the U.S. District Court for the North District of Texas.

"The medical and scientific community and the public have a substantial interest in reviewing the data and information underlying the FDA's approval of the Pfizer Vaccine," the lawsuit states.

"Reviewing this information will settle the ongoing public debate regarding the adequacy of the FDA's review process," the suit continues. "Releasing this data should also confirm the FDA's conclusion that the Pfizer Vaccine is safe and effective and, thus, increase confidence in the Pfizer Vaccine."

Despite being a government organization, the FDA is subject to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), which ensures that the public has the right to access all of its data.

Dr. Harvey Risch of Yale, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty of the University of California, and distinguished cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough of the University of California comprise the PHMPT, which informed the court that the FDA denied their September 9 FOIA request to have the information "expedited" by claiming that the group did not "demonstrate a compelling need that involves an imminent threat to the life or physical well-being of any members of the public."

Legal counsel Aaron Siri, rebuking the FDA's rationale, wrote an essay in which he stated: "Transparency demands the FDA immediately disclose the data it relied upon to license the Pfizer vaccine. Not tomorrow. Today."

Every individual in the United States should have access to this information immediately, he said.

Even though clinical trials for these shots aren't expected to conclude until 2023, the suit claims that because they've been "mandated to individuals across the country by the federal government, local government, public and private employers, universities, schools, and various other institutions," it's imperative that the data be made public as soon as possible.

It also pointed out that under the Code of Federal Regulations, following the approval, "the FDA itself" recognizes that "the following data and information in the biological product file are immediately available for public disclosure."

The lawsuit goes on to argue that, given the mandates and the potential of requiring a third booster shot to "retain a 'fully vaccinated' status," the FDA should follow its own transparency standards as well as the FOIA regulations, if only to regain the public's trust.

Consequently, the FDA must provide the necessary information because, as Siri pointed out, the federal government "has mandated Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for millions of Americans" and as a result, "it has given Pfizer complete financial immunity for harms caused by this product."

In a similar case, after an investigation of the COVID-19 vaccine and sworn testimony from government whistleblowers, US lawyer Thomas Renz said that current Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) data is "underreported by a factor of five."

FDA and CDC have been monitoring America's VAERS since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in 2020, which has received over 16,000 complaints of vaccine-induced deaths. Since 1990, there have been 5,000 more COVID vaccine-related deaths than all other vaccines combined.

Following these findings, Renz believes that the abortion-laced experimental COVID-19 shots have killed 45,000 individuals in the United States alone, making FDA transparency all the more important.