This Christmas and the whole new year through August 2022, Make-A-Wish Mississippi will be feeding the homeless out of the "selfless act" of Adeola "Abraham" Olagbegi, a child diagnosed with a blood disorder.

The Make-A-Wish Mississippi made the announcement in Facebook on Saturday, December 18, that they have partnered with probiotics company Chobani who made a financial donation to secure the meals that will be served to the homeless next year.

"Chobani, known for its delicious, nutritious food and for helping the hungry, has partnered with Make-A-Wish Mississippi to grant Abraham's wish. Touched by Abraham's selfless act, Chobani made a financial gift securing meal servings for the upcoming year. In addition to this amazing act, Chobani will donate nearly 100,000 cups of product to a local food bank in Abraham's name," Make-A-Wish Mississippi said.

Make-A-Wish Foundation made the announcement in line with the feeding outreach they held in Jackson, Mississippi through Olagbegi's Abraham's Table, a name coined last November after the organization revealed they will continue with the program following its positive results initially held in September. The monthly feeding program is also out of Make-A-Wish Foundation's partnership with Brown Bottling Group, the Sandhu Family, and Faith For Life Church.

God Updates explained that Olagbegi was diagnosed in June 2020 with Aplastic Anemia, a rare blood disorder that required a blood transplant, which was given on November of that same year. Abraham successfully survived the transplant after months of observation by his doctors. It was during the months following his blood transplant while Olagbegi and his family waited for the final prognosis of the doctors on his state that he was selected by Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Surprisingly, the 13-year-old Olagbegi did not choose a wish for himself similar to those the Make-A-Wish Foundation has been granting to various recipients throughout the years. Recipients of the foundation's efforts, especially children diagnosed with critical illnesses, involved the simplest wish from getting a puppy to seeing snow and meetups with favorite celebrates. Olagbegi decided to feed the homeless.

Olagbegi's mother, Miriam, told CBS News that she even tried to dissuade his son with his decision by asking him if he wanted a PlayStation instead and if he was really sure about what he wanted to do with such a rare opportunity given him.

"I said, 'Are you sure Abraham? You could do a lot... You sure you don't want a PlayStation?'" Miriam recalled.

Olagbegi confirmed his decision and Make-A-Wish Foundation made it a reality last September 20 at Poindexter Park where he was able to feed 80 homeless individuals. Make-A-Wish, a day before the event, revealed in an interview with WLBT that they have decided to push with a monthly feeding program for the homeless until August 2022 in behalf of Olagbegi.

"We were excited this is our first philanthropic wish in our 20+ years of the chapter in the state - a huge milestone for us, but also this is the first meal that Abraham is able to serve," Make-A-Wish Mississippi's Linda Sermons said.

Asked why feeding the homeless became his choice for his wish, Olagbegi revealed to WLBT that this was something he and his family had been doing monthly before he was diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia last year.

"It was always a good thing to do, and that's what I grew up doing that. So, I go back to my roots to do what I was taught to do," Olagbegi said.

Olagbegi, who is said to be a "fighter" on top of having a "giving spirit," said that since he is now "doing good" he wishes to see others similarly blessed.

"I am a person of hope, so when you come against a big mountain, you have to remember you have a big God," Olagbegi emphasized.

"I had my transplant 10 months ago in November 2020, so I am doing good," he added. "It is just a blessing to see people getting fed. When I leave, I am going to feel joyful."

Olagbegi reiterated that Abraham's Table will continue for a year in an interview with CBS Mornings last November.