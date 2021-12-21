A family from the United Kingdom reportedly experienced a "Christmas miracle" when a "Good Samaritan" came into their lives and saved them from losing hope- and their home.

Faithwire said Anthony and Charlotte Smith have been struggling in paying their rent since the past summer and feared losing their home in Wolverhampton by Christmas. Anthony revealed that period made him "feel sick" and it made them lose their faith.

The "Good Samaritan" came to know their need after reading their story in BBC since they were featured last late November along with other families in England who were experiencing distress in meeting their rental obligations.

Based on the BBC report, the Good Samaritan requested the media outlet to withhold his or her identity such that the Smiths simply received the donation given for them to not only pay their rent but also move to a bigger home. The anonymous donor said that paying their rent was paying forward for experiencing goodness in the past.

In the BBC feature, the 32-year-old Charlotte disclosed that they owed more than £600 for their rent such that they were threatened with eviction. While Anthony said they were "really struggling" to pay the rent since there was a £17 additional to their monthly rent for their arrears to be cleared.

Behind this difficulty is the fact that both of them experienced mental health problems preventing them from getting jobs. They were given universal credit but this was not enough when their teenage son moved in with them.

"It makes me feel sick. We're having to use our rent money to pay bills and get food, because we've got an extra mouth to feed," Anthony shared.

"We're really struggling and they're expecting us to pay that first payment. I know the money is for the landlord and to pay the rent. But we just can't do it. We've fell behind with bills and food," he added.

In a recent interview with BBC, Charlotte expressed gratitude for the "Good Samaritan" who she finds as a rare encounter "in this day and age."

"(It's a) Christmas miracle come true. In this day and age, for somebody to pay off even just half or a little bit, it is just so nice. Thank you is not really enough," Charlotte said.

"It means the world. Our son can have his own room. It'll be nice to not live on top of each other. It will be a new start for us all and make our lives completely different," she stressed.

Charlotte regarded the Good Samaritan as an "angel" for not only helping them with their rental woes and their desire to move to a decent home. She pointed out that "words cannot express how grateful" they really are because what their donor did has greatly "changed" their lives.

Anthony, on the other hand, expressed gratitude since the Good Samaritan helped him regain his hope and own trust in the goodness of humanity.

"We'd lost faith in the world and what this has shown is that people do really care. People do want to help one another," Anthony remarked.