Academy Award winner Denzel Washington got all "choked up" in tears during a December 15 appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," where he talked about his mother and the love he experienced from her.

Faithwire said the 64-year-old actor, who has become more public on his Christian faith, became very emotional when he spoke about his deceased mother, Lennis Washington, and the love mothers have for their sons. Lennis, a successful entrepreneur of salons in Mount Vernon, passed away last June 14 at the age of 97.

"A mother is a son's first true love. A son, especially that first son, is a mother's last true love. I'm getting choked up. Sorry," Washington told Colbert.

Washington, a God-fearing man, revealed that his mother was a reliable woman, always available for their needs. Washington is the second in a brood of three, a middle child, but the eldest son.

"She was there for everything. And she went home," Washington said.

After receiving a tissue from Colbert, the actor-turned-director and producer disclosed that he did not actually get to cry during his mother's funeral. Colbert asked why and Washington quickly replied, "I guess I saved it up for you."

Before he got choked up, Colbert praised how a blessing Lennis' long life has been to Denzel and his two other siblings. Denzel agreed and stated that they weren't "cheated" at all because of it.

"She didn't get cheated. Nor did my brother or my sister," Washington remarked.

Colbert then quoted Washington in saying "a mother is a son's first love." Colbert then asked how does the actor "honor that love and her love" for him along with "her memory" with his work.

"A mother is a son's first true love. A son--especially if he's an only son--is the mother's last," Washington replied.

Washington said he realized this when his own son got married and saw the bond of his wife with his son. He then compared this to his own experience with his mother. Colbert then presented a photo of Washington with his mother during the 1990 Academy Awards and raised how "confident" a person the actor is.

Colbert cited Sigmund Freud in stating that a son's confidence is the result of a mother's love before he asked for Washington's comment on it. The actor wittingly responded he doesn't know if he was since he knows how much he was the contrary growing up.

"A son who believes himself to be his mother's favorite has a life-long confidence that nothing can shake," Colbert quoted Freud in stating.

To which, Washington responded, "I don't know if I was her favorite. I gave her the hardest time, I can tell you that."

Last week, Washington warned on the dangers of "self-love," which has become the norm among the youth, during an interview with The New York Times about his film, "The Tragedy of Macbeth." Washington emphasized the reality of spiritual warfare as social media has become a tool for the youth to become too engrossed with themselves.

"The enemy is the inner me. The Bible says in the last days--I don't know if it's the last days, it's not my place to know--but it says we'll be lovers of ourselves. The No. 1 photograph today is a selfie, 'Oh, me at the protest.' 'Me with the fire.' 'Follow me.' 'Listen to me.'," Washington said.