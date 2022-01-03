Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is the second Republican leader to be permanently banned by Twitter almost one year after the Big Tech giant permanently suspended then-President Donald Trump's account. The 47 year old Congresswoman, who had more than 465,000 followers on her Twitter account "@mtgreenee," is no longer allowed on the platform for life after sending out tweets that violated the social media platform's COVID misinformation policy.

"Twitter is an enemy to America and can't handle the truth," Greene wrote on the messaging app Telegram in response to the ban, as reported by Breitbart. "That's fine, I'll show America we don't need them and it's time to defeat our enemies."

Greene said she was banned from Twitter for life after she tweeted statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). However, her professional Twitter account "@RepMTG," which has over 390,000 followers, remains active on the social media platform.

The Georgia representative also has accounts on free speech-friendly platforms such as Gab, in which her "@RealMarjorieGreene" account has more than 331,000 followers, in Parler (@RealMarjorieGreene), and Gettr (@RepMTG).

Gab founder and CEO Andrew Torba praised Greene's forward thinking when she signed up for his platform, saying, "Thankfully Congresswoman Greene was smarter than many of her colleagues because she got on Gab over a year ago and built up a tremendous following of hundreds of thousands of people."

"Her ban from Twitter should come as no surprise. Once Twitter crossed the Rubicon and banned a sitting President there was nothing stopping them from banning each and every Republican from the platform without thinking twice," Torba remarked.

He added that Silicon Valley was busy working "on the behalf of the Regime" to "ramp up censorship ahead of the 2022 election cycle" while everyone else was celebrating the New Year.

According to The Gateway Pundit, Greene remarked how unfair it was that Rep. Maxine Waters of California could "threaten violence on Twitter" but not get suspended. She also pointed out how Vice President Kamala Harris and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota could "bail out rioters on Twitter" and how the chief spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG) could mourn the death of Qasem Soleimani following his assassination, but that she could not tweet statistics from VAERS, which is a database maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Greene has had a long battle with Twitter. According to USA Today, the Georgia representatives was banned for a lengthy post on January 1 comparing life in America before and after the pandemic, which allegedly featured "inaccurate claims such as masks posing a risk to children and studies showing ivermectin as a safe treatment for COVID-19."

It's worth noting, however, that studies have proven that masks are indeed harmful, no just to children but to people of different age groups.

In fact, a study conducted by researchers from the University of Louisville in May 2021 can promote dehydration and headaches, interfere with children's social and verbal learning, and make it more difficult for people with impaired speech to communicate with others.

It is also known by many, despite the obvious denials, that Ivermectin is an effective treatment against COVID. It is so effective that several countries are using it, recommending it, and relying on it to deal with infections.