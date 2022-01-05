DeVon Franklin, a preacher and filmmaker best known for the films "Miracles From Heaven" and "Heaven is For Real" recently opened up about how he felt following his divorce from his wife, actress Meagan Good. The 43-year-old, who was married to Good for nine years, took to social media to share an old photo of himself alongside some musings for the New Year.

"I took this picture a few months ago, I'm not much of a crier so in a moment of deep pain and peace, I took this picture. It captures best how I feel," Franklin wrote in a recent Instagram post, as reported by the Christian Post. "I share this with you because it is the most honest way to start this year."

Franklin, who co-wrote the New York Times best-seller book "The Wait" with Good, shared that "So often I've come into a new year with all the things I hope to do better and I would carry around this feeling of 'I didn't do enough last year' or 'I'm not enough so I must do...more.'"

Instead, Franklin explained that he is "breaking [his] addiction to the 'new'" and will focus on "being fully committed to what's 'true.'" The Christian filmmaker and his wife both took to social media just before Christmas to announce their separation. While the announcement of their divorce appeared to be mutual, Franklin's recent post gave insight into what he truly felt about the separation.

"I am fully in pain and peace as we start 2022 and that's the truest place for me to be," Franklin admitted. The Christian filmmaker then went on to thank his fans and supporters for their prayers.

Radar Online reported in December that court papers revealed how Franklin and Good had been separated since August. Franklin's documents also showed that the Chirstian filmmaker listed the date of separation as August 21, 2021 and cited "irreconcilable differences" as a reason for the separation.

Court documents also showed that Franklin asked the court to block Good from seeking spousal support and that he will also not be seeking spousal support from his former wife. The petition was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

A source told PEOPLE in December that the Good-Franklin split was "a long time coming," which meant the divorce was not a surprise to those who closely knew the couple. A source attributed the separation to "work schedules" that would "often keep them apart," adding that the pair "just haven't been spending a lot of time together this past year."

Meanwhile, Good appears to be moving on effortlessly, sharing glamorous photos of herself on Instagram as she celebrated the New Year. She wrote on social media that 2021 brought her " the highest life changing affirming highs and the lowest gut wrenching soul breaking lows" and admitted that she was still "grieving."

Nonetheless, Good reaffirmed her faith in and gratitude to God, adding, "2022, I'm choosing to be excited about what the beginning of this next act of life brings. Lord I trust you."