A top health expert from Denmark reportedly announced that lives will back to normal soon because Omicron will bring an end to the pandemic.

The Daily Wire said that Danish Chief Epidemiologist Tyra Grove Krause declared on Monday at Danish TV2 that COVID-19's Omicron variant will lead in ending the global pandemic, such that everything will return to normal soon.

"I think we will have that in the next two months, and then I hope the infection will start to subside and we get our normal lives back," Krause said.

"Omicron will peak at the end of January, and in February we will see declining infection pressure and a decreasing pressure on the health care system. But we have to make an effort in January, because it will be hard to get through," she emphasized.

Krause's statements come in line with a study conducted by the State Serum Institute that showed people who get infected with Omicron are 50% less at risk than those infected with the Delta variant. In particular, the Daily Mail said "Omicron's hospitalization risk was half that of Delta's." Krause cited the COVID-19 cases in South Africa that suddenly surged only to similarly fall quickly thereafter.

Krause said Omicron could end the pandemic despite the increased level of infection it brings, which was earlier feared to prolong the pandemic. The epidemiologist raised that Omicron seems to be milder than Delta, which means more people will be infected by the former without having serious symptoms that in turn will bring a good level of immunity in the population.

"Omicron is here to stay, and it will provide some massive spread of infection in the coming month. When it's over, we're in a better place than we were before," the study said.

Denmark reported the highest number of infections at 41,035 cases last December 27 but registered the highest weekly average infection on Sunday at 20,866 cases over the previous week making. This translates to 3,592.74 infections per one million people.

The Daily Wire said Krause's statements echo that of the United States' Chief Immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci who on Sunday raised a turn around will take place after the current surge being experienced in the country. Fauci was interviewed in ABC's "This Week With George Stephanopoulos" and he similarly cited South Africa's quick turnaround.

"One of the things that we hope for, George, is that this thing will peak after a period of a few weeks and turn around. We have seen that happen in South Africa, where they had a major surge, but, as quickly as the surge went up, it turned around," Fauci remarked.

Fauci highlighted the ratio and relationship of cases and hospitalizations in South Africa that showed it was lower along with the a lower length of stay in the hospital and lower oxygen requirements. This trend is seen also in the United Kingdom though "not as pronounced, but certainly that trend." Comparing this to the United States, Fauci claimed that something similar may happen but that "it's still early" to say so and it would be better not "to get complacent at all, and you don't want to jump to a positive conclusion."

Similarly, Israel's Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash raised with a Radio 103FM interview on Sunday, stating that the surge in Omicron cases would lead to herd immunity. CBN News noted, however, that Ash claimed herd immunity is better achieved through vaccination than mass infection.

"The price of herd immunity is very many infections, and that may end up happening. The numbers need to be high to reach herd immunity, it's something that is possible. We don't want to reach it by means of infections, we want it to happen as a result of many people vaccinating," Ash said.