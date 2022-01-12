Living in accordance to the will of God is the best way one can serve his purpose in life. Thus, a person's understanding of God's plan is important. To help the people on this matter, a Christian blogger turned to Apostle Paul's advice in the Book of Romans.

In her column on The Christian Post, Erica Caudill, who runs the blog, "Erica Lee: Unfiltered & Free," said that the Bible speaks about God's will a number of times, such as in 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18. She added that to determine whether a person lives within His will, there has to be "great peace," citing Romans 8:28.

However, Caudill contended that loving God is not enough in order to live under the will of God, but that the "most basic blueprint" can be found in Romans 12:1-2, which says:

"Therefore, I urge you, brothers and sisters, in view of God's mercy, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God-this is your true and proper worship. Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God's will is-His good, pleasing and perfect will."

The blogger argued that though living a life of sacrifice is not easy given the countless distractions around people today, this is possible through the help of God.

"Fully surrendering yourself to God requires a yielded spirit and a transformed mindset. Our worldview must shift from the temporal to the eternal. When we see things in light of furthering His kingdom or hindering it, it brings new clarity to each situation," she continued.

She stressed that renewing the mind and spirit requires keeping God in the "forefront" of the mind, regular prayer time and studying the Bible.

On the website Desiring God, John Piper stated that Romans 12:1-2 aims to make "all of life" become "spiritual worship." He went on to define worship, which is about using the mind, heart and body to express the worth of God.

Further, Piper declared that turning one's life into worship means transformation, not just on the outside but also with the way an individual feels and thinks, thus the mind.

Caudill said that though the human flesh falters at times, like what happened to David when he sinned against God for committing adultery with Bathsheba, God is willing to restore a person if he repents.

She then recalled David's prayer in Psalm 51:10-12, pleading God for a pure heart, renewed spirit restoration of joy and staying in God's presence.

The blogger pointed out that though the Jewish king knew he sinned against the LORD, he also knew that God is able to forgive him. She also said that regardless of a person's actions, he can always return to God and His plan for his life.

"Walking in His will is the safest place for a believer. Resting in His perfect control provides peace and comfort. He wants the very best for us," she further stated, citing Jeremiah 29:11.

"Keep your eyes on Him, friend. It'll be the best decision you ever make," Caudill concluded.