President Joe Biden and his administration is reportedly silent despite reports since December saying that the Taliban vowed to deploy 2,000 suicide bombers in the nation's capital.

WND raised that Biden is silent in the face of several reports on the terrorist group seeking "international recognition" through terrorism. The report revealed it was not surprising for Biden to ignore the matter being "directly responsible" for the Taliban's resumption of "power."

"A report states the group, currently the de facto government of Afghanistan, has now threatened to send 2,000 suicide bombers to Washington, D.C. And yet, there's nary a peep out of President Joe Biden's administration," WND said.

"It's not that we couldn't have seen this coming. Since the Biden administration's capitulation in Afghanistan this summer, the Taliban has made it clear through their actions they're still the same extremists they were when we chased them from power," the media outlet stressed.

WND cited a report from the Middle East Media Research Institute last December on the ongoing talks in Doha Qatar between the Taliban government and the United States. The Middle East Media Research Institute, which monitors extremist groups' communications, highlighted a Dec. 11 tweet made by Afghanistan Acting Defense Minister Maulvi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid on putting terrorists in Washington DC should the United States Embassy in the said country be opened again.

"If America wants 2,000 English (i.e., American) troops at its embassy in Afghanistan, we also want 2,000 Fidayeen Mujahideen (i.e., suicide bombers) from the Fateh Force at the embassy of Afghanistan in America," Muhajid said.

The MEMRI explained that "Fidayeen is another term used by jihadi groups for their suicide bombers." While "'Fateh Force,' or 'victorious force,' is a 'martyrdom force' within the Badri 313 unit of the Islamic Emirate." The institute went on to explain that "Badri 313 is named after the Ghazwa-e-Badr, the first Islamic battle led by Islam's founder Muhammad in which 313 Muslims defeated thousands of non-Muslim tribesmen."

WND raised that they are not surprised by MEMRI's revelation since Yaqoob is said to be the son of Taliban's spiritual leader and co-founder Mullah Mohammad Omar Mujahid. It pointed out that "when the acting defense minister of Taliban 2.0 is from the family line of the extremist originator of Taliban 1.0, you can bet it's not exactly an upgrade."

MEMRI reported last week that the Taliban is already preparing its suicide bombers based on statements made by Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a local radio station.

"Our mujahideen in the Ishtishhadi Kandaks (martyrdom-seeking battalions) will be part of the army and (they) will be Special Forces and organized under the defense ministry. The Special Forces will be established in a specific number and used for special operations," Zabihullah said.

During talks in Doha, the U.S. government extended humanitarian aid to Afghanistan but did not recognize the Taliban government. This was reported by The Associated Press who noted that the said American delegation "made it clear that the talks were in no way a preamble to recognition of the Taliban, who swept into power Aug. 15 after the U.S.-allied government collapsed."

United States Department Spokesman Ned Price called the talks with the Taliban as "candid and professional" while the other party found it "went well."