Earlier this month, an abortion clinic chain that describes itself as "a privately-owned, feminist healthcare management company" took to social media to "fact check" a statement that dated back to the 1992 presidential campaign of Bill Clinton. That phrase was "Nobody likes abortion."

According to Faithwire, that statement rang true for most people, "even those who openly supported abortion rights," who believed that the procedure was "essentially a necessary evil." In the 1990s, Clinton coined and used the phrase "safe, legal, and rare" during his campaign to acknowledge the presence of abortion in the U.S. It was his "political speak" for "Nobody likes abortion [but we need to have access to it]."

In today's culture, however, more people "suddenly became emboldened to encourage, dismiss, and even brag about abortion," the report said. This is in line with the rise of women's rights advocates and other campaigns that encourage women to "shout" and be proud of their abortions.

Earlier this month, Whole Women's Health took to Twitter to "fact check" the statement "Nobody likes abortion." It claimed, "Wrong. We do. We've provided countless abortions to patients who went on to live their best lives."

"Abortion is safe and it gives people control of their futures," Whole Woman's Health claimed. "Abortion is good. We like abortion."

The abortion clinic company was applauded by many users on Twitter. But its statement was also met with criticism from pro-life advocates, whose responses were buried under a Twitter label or warning that said, "Show additional replies, including those that may contain offensive content." This is another blatant attempt by the leftist Twitter to silence pro-life or conservative views.

A Twitter user with a profile photo of a white man giving the middle finger replied to the abortion clinic company, writing, "Abortion is safe for 50% of the people involved. It always ends in at least 1 death."

In Texas, the U.S.' most restrictive abortion law remains in effect after a federal appeals court on Monday declined a request from abortion providers to immediately turn over their lawsuit to a trial court judge who previously decided to block the measure. According to the Washington Post, the decision was made by a three-judge U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, which temporarily transferred the case to the Texas Supreme Court. State officials requested for the transfer, which may leave the dispute pending for months.

In the 2 to 1 decision, the court's majority said that its decision was "consistent" with the Supreme Court's ruling in December and was necessary to avoid "creating needless friction" with the Texas court over the interpretation of the abortion ban.

The single judge who dissented, Stephen A. Higginson, argued that the other two judges were second-guessing the Supreme Court and allowing Texas officials to pursue another litigation in a case that had already been lost. He was opposed by Judge Edith H. Jones, a nominee of former President Ronald Reagan and Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan, a nominee of former President Donald Trump, who decided, "This court reasonably seeks the Texas Supreme Court's final word on the matter."