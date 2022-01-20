Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Tuesday that the pro-life movement has a "brighter" future now than ever before.

Cameron's statement comes after pro-life giant Susan B. Anthony List held a virtual conference on the pro-life momentum in line with the United States Supreme Court's upcoming decision on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case.

The conference was particularly scheduled "ahead of the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision and the annual March for Life" on Friday, January 21, and included state officials regarded as "Champions of the Unborn," such as Cameron, South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

"I was proud to join @SBAList today for a virtual press conference ahead of this week's @March_for_Life. The future of the pro-life movement has never been brighter, and we will continue to do our part by championing the rights of the unborn and defending Kentucky's pro-life laws," Cameron said.

The SBA List intends to discuss the "role of state lawmakers in protecting life in anticipation of the Dobbs case." SBA said that Cameron, together with Evette and Noem, have the "courage and compassion" needed to champion "the protection of unborn children and their mothers."

Protecting Life is one of the seven priority agendas of Cameron as Kentucky's Attorney General, particularly in protecting the unborn. He has pushed "back against the Biden Administration's efforts to use federal funds to subsidize abortions" and has worked "tirelessly to protect the sanctity of life" in Kentucky.

Last October, Cameron defended Kentucky's House Bill 454, which "ensures the unborn child dies before the dismemberment (Dilation and Evacuation or D&E) procedure begins," in the United States Supreme Court. The law, which was signed in 2018 by Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin after being passed by the state's General Assembly, was challenged by abortion clinics and providers in court that eventually led to the Supreme Court after lower courts sided with the abortion providers.

The SBA List has been actively promoting the Science of the unborn along with many pro-life advocates in the hope that Roe v. Wade would be overturned through the Dobbs v. Jackson case.

During the press conference, SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser reiterated the big contributions Cameron, Noem, and Evette have in the pro-life movement, as well as, the precedent the Supreme Court decision on the Dobbs v. Jackson case would have-whether they decide to overturn Roe v. Wade or not.

"(This will) clear the way for state leaders--like the ones you see now--to be building consensus...among their citizens, which is exactly the way the Founders foresaw--how we workout differences of opinion and deep moral issues that are churning at the heart of our country. So this would be an unfolding of Democracy if the Supreme Court allows," Dannenfelser stressed.

She also underscored the importance of the role of a state's attorney general especially in the future to defend their local laws in line with the pro-life movement. She called Cameron's "leadership" in Kentucky as "a banner for all other AGs in the country" and expressed pride for having supported him for his post.

During Cameron's conference talk, the attorney general highlighted the developments in the pro-life movement that is now becoming stronger than before. He similarly cited the "momentum" brought by the Dobbs v. Jackson case towards overturning Roe v. Wade:

"It has been 49 years since Roe v. Wade...has become the law of the land...We look forward to the Supreme Court decision...on Dobbs...It has been an amazing journey in the 49 years to get us to this point and hope that the Dobbs decision will now in such a way uphold in values and respect the sanctity of life."

Cameron also shared being a new father, which gives more meaning with what he does for life, and how his wife spoke on his behalf in a Kentucky pro-life gathering that cited Jeremiah 1:5, which he emphasized.

"'Even the womb the Lord knew us and set us apart.' And I think as image bearers of Christ--folks that care deeply about those who are in the womb--what better way to protect and value life than to be part of a mission that allows for the God-given potential of kids or babies in the womb to be fully expressed here in this earth. I'm very excited to be part of that mission," Cameron said.