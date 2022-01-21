In an attempt to address the argument on racial issue, a Christian lawyer observed that the churches are currently focusing into making their congregations "racially diverse," something that is never stated in the Bible.

"All this emphasis on diversity begs the question: should church congregations be making a concerted effort to be racially diverse?" Joseph Backholm, Senior Fellow for Biblical Worldview and Strategic Engagement at Family Research Council, wrote on The Christian Post.

He said that the Bible commands Christians to do a lot of good things, such as carrying each other's burdens, loving, accepting, serving, forgiving, honoring and being at peace with one another. This includes doing these to people who are different from them.

"But nowhere does Scripture command us to have racially diverse congregations," Backholm argued.

"Of course, this does not mean racial diversity is wrong. It can often be helpful. But it is not specifically a moral good because nowhere does God say that diversity is a virtue in and of itself," he added.

Though he believes that God's kingdom is racially diverse, as John revealed in his vision in Revelation 7:8-9, racial diversity is not "inherently virtuous."

"What we intuitively understand - but must say - is that racial diversity can be a sign of something good but is not something good in and of itself. Racial diversity could be a sign of discipleship, but is not a form of discipleship," he further said.

He stressed that the Christians' main goal is "to love God and others". Additionally, seeing racism as a violation of God's command, stated in Mark 12:31, is right. However, while viewing racial diversity as the absence of racism is logical, it poses a risk.

"The emphasis on racial diversity as the antidote to racism may create a situation where we see racial diversity not as evidence of love but as a form of love. As a result, diversity has become an end unto itself," he contended.

Further, he explained that when diversity is viewed as a form of love, people will see diverse communities as "inherently better than those are not". In this perspective, the value of people will also be gauged according to their ability to contribute to diversity.

But Backholm underscored that Christians cannot "subscribe to this mindset."

Recalling the story of Ananias and Sapphira in Acts 5, the lawyer stated that generosity is good but wanting to be viewed by others as generous is not. Similarly, diversity is good but wanting to look diverse is not. He emphasized that God is more concerned on the condition of the hearts rather than the color of the skin.

The thing that Christians need to do, he suggested, is loving people the way Jesus does because His love transcends racial barriers in diverse communities, as well as the other boundaries of communities "where people look the same."

However, he clarified that his argument does not negate the issue about racism or the church's involvement on this matter. He pointed out that doing good to everyone, such as seeking justice, providing hospitality, and caring for the marginalized, can already create a "diverse" community.

He went on to say that racial diversity that honors the LORD will not be achieved if believers will make it their primary objective. Citing Matthew 6:33, he urged them to seek Jesus instead, which can lead to racial diversity.

"No doubt, the emphasis on diversity is well-meaning, but it comes with real risks. If we pursue diversity with more passion than we pursue love, we are very likely going to miss both," Backholm warned.