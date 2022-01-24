A Christian pastor and school caretaker in the United Kingdom faced death threats and was forced out of his job after he took to social media to tell Christians not to attend LGBT pride events. Pastor Keith Waters, who is 55 years old, claims that his employer, the Isle of Ely primary school, violated his religious freedom and freedom of expression and thought.

According to WND, Waters launched a legal action against the Active Learning Trust and is being supported by the Christian Legal Center. An Employment Tribunal is set to hear arguments this week over how the Isle of Ely primary school violated his rights. The pastor is looking to claim for "constructive dismissal, indirect discrimination, and breach of public sector equality duty."

"A reminder that Christians should not support or attend LGBTQ 'Pride Month' events held in June. They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Christian faith and morals," Waters wrote on Twitter. "They are especially harmful to children."

Waters explained that he was merely warning Christians about LGBT pride events, which often feature "nudity, sadomasochism and overtly sexual exhibitionism." The pastor serves at the evangelical church, Ely New Connexions and works as a caretaker at the school.

Waters made the controversial statement on Twitter because he thinks LGBT pride events are "diametrically opposed to Christian beliefs on sexual ethics and therefore are harmful, especially for young children who often attend or are encouraged to attend."

According to Christian Concern, Waters reported that he "faced a string of coordinated threats," including one from a journalist named John Elworthy who accused him of attacking the LGBT community in Ely. Another journalist, this time from Cambridge, also approached Waters in a hostile manner and demanded him to apologize for his tweet. He refused.

Waters then made the front page of the Cambridge Evening News, which was later followed by what he called online abuse. He alleged that local councilors and pressure groups also created a toxic atmosphere.

His wife was also the subject of pranks, which included funeral directors showing up at their house to arrange for Waters' funeral. An angry local resident had also almost hit the pastor with his car while he was riding his bike.

Moreover, rumors had spread that Waters was a child molestor. Local councilors called for him to be investigated by the police for a "hate incident."

The chaos caused the school manager to have Waters investigated for bringing the school "into disrepute" and he was later "prevented" from carrying out his job. Waters' legal team highlighted how he was once described as "an asset to the school." He also claimed to experience "emotional turmoil" after he was treated by the school "in such an uncaring and hostile way."

"What happened to Keith Waters is the latest in a long line of cases where honest, kind, normal people are subjected to harassment and intimidation for expressing moderate, mainstream Christian views on sexual ethics," Christian Legal Centre chief executive Andrea Williams remarked. "We live in a world where even questioning the LGBTQ agenda can land you in serious trouble."