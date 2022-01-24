An Internet sleuth has recently uncovered how the government of Alberta, Canada had inadvertently published actual data before deleting it and publishing data that aligned with their narrative that COVID vaccines were effective in fighting the coronavirus. Data showed that more than half of the newly vaccinated deaths were labeled as unvaccinated.

According to Joel Smalley, who describes himself as "pro bono COVID data analysis for legal challenges and independent media seeking the truth" and wrote on Substack that "Alberta just inadvertently confessed to fiddling the COVID vaccination stats," the vaccine effectiveness statistics was conflated by the government of Alberta, Canada by "dumping" all the COVID events such as cases, hospitalizations and deaths that "occur subsequent to infection within 14 days of the first dose into the unvaccinated."

Smalley alleged that the Government of Alberta "[ignored] the adverse outcomes in the first two weeks post administration" in order to uphold the narrative of "impressive vaccine effectiveness." He also alleged that they inflated the unvaccinated numbers aside from "dumping the events within 14 days of dose 2 in the partially vaccinated as well."

According to The Gateway Pundit (TGP), data showed that almost 50% of all COVID hospitalization of the newly vaccinated occurred within 14 days since their first vaccine shot, which means they were treated as "unvaccinated" in the statistics. Health authorities all over the world are considering a person "fully vaccinated" two weeks after the second dose of the two-dose COVID vaccine regimen or two weeks after the single-dose regimen.

"In terms of deaths, the duplicity is even more severe with almost 56% of deaths of the newly vaccinated occurring within 14 days and almost 90% within 45 days," Smalley wrote. But because anything uploaded to the Internet is documented, some people took the time to record that the Canadian province uploaded, deleted, and then published new data that better fit their narrative.

But according to the latest data, the Alberta government admitted that they followed the "fraudulent standard that was in use by vaccine manufacturers during clinical trials," as per the TGP report. This standard includes ignoring the adverse outcomes, including COVID infection, hospitalization, and deaths.

The report pointed out why 56% of the recorded COVID deaths among the vaccinated occurred within 14 days of vaccination and 90% within 45 days, which is also the time at which the vaccine is supposedly in full effect against the coronavirus. In terms of hospitalizations, the same could be said. About 50% of the severe cases among the vaccinated occurred within 14 days and 80% occurred within the first 45 days of vaccination.

Elsewhere in Alberta, the premier of the province on Thursday condemned the COVID vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers over concerns about supply chain and fuel inflation, Reuters reported. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney called upon the Canadian government to pause the COVID vaccine mandate for truckers, which has prevented up to 32,000 or 20% of 160,000 Canadian and American cross-border truckers from doing their jobs, as estimated by the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA).