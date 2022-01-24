President Joe Biden released a statement on Saturday, the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, affirming his commitment to abortion since this "constitutional right" is "under assault."

The Catholic News Agency said Biden condemned pro-life legislators who enacted abortion bans and restrictions, particularly citing those "in Texas, Mississippi, and many other states around the country" such that "access to reproductive health care is under attack."

In a joint statement released by The White House, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris revealed their intent to codify Roe v. Wade into law. This intent comes due to the state restrictions that devastate those who allegedly have "fewer options and fewer resources" since they come from "underserved communities," particularly those "of color" and from rural areas in the country.

"The constitutional right established in Roe v. Wade nearly 50 years ago today is under assault as never before. It is a right we believe should be codified into law, and we pledge to defend it with every tool we possess. We are deeply committed to protecting access to health care, including reproductive health care-and to ensuring that this country is not pushed backwards on women's equality," Biden and Harris said.

"The Biden-Harris Administration strongly supports efforts to codify Roe, and we will continue to work with Congress on the Women's Health Protection Act. All people deserve access to reproductive health care regardless of their gender, income, race, zip code, health insurance status, immigration status, disability, or sexual orientation. And the continued defense of this constitutional right is essential to our health, safety, and progress as a nation," they stressed.

Biden and Harris highlighted the need to "ensure" future generations on their fundamental right to healthcare that the mothers and grandmothers "fought for" 49 years ago through Roe v. Wade in the United States Supreme Court. This then prompts them to "recommit" to reproductive health care to be strengthened and defended by protecting the constitutional right of people's freedom "established by Roe."

The Women's Health Protection Act, which Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi supported to counter the Texas Heartbeat Act last September since it removes all limitations in undergoing abortion. The bill was approved in the House in September and pushed by Biden.

Biden, who has repeatedly proclaimed himself to be a Catholic, has changed over time in his stand on abortion. Prior to being a senator, he used to be public in stating that he disliked abortion since he believed women do not solely have a right to their bodies.

"But when it comes to issues like abortion, amnesty, and acid, I'm about as liberal as your grandmother. I don't like the Supreme Court decision on abortion. I think it went too far. I don't think that a woman has the sole right to say what should happen to her body," Biden told The Washingtonian.

This stand changed while he was already a senator such that he received a zero score from the National Right to Life Commission in 2003-2004. Days after taking the highest seat in the country, Biden released a joint statement with Harris expressing his commitment to "codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe."

He also expressed that "health care" access would be extended and "reproductive rights" would be promoted internationally. Ironically, Biden made such announcements on a day declared by former President Donald Trump as the National Sanctity of Human Life day.