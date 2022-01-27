Dante Bowe, a Christian music artist, has had a career-defining year, and he credits it all to God. He discussed his faith and professional life in a recent interview.

The budding musician recently sat down with CBN News' Studio Five. He opened up about his terrible past, which included sexual abuse as a child and ending up homeless just three years ago before a preacher offered him a place to live in.

The worshiper explained his music influences. His grandparents had a significant impact on his worship. He recalled when he and his grandma listened to Tye Tribbett, Yolanda Adams, and CeCe Winans. Meanwhile, Bowe claims his parents listen to Aretha Franklin's music.

Bowe's career was not always successful. The Christian artist said he also felt depressed and miserable after seven years of singing with likely no results.

He also talked about his time living in a trailer after moving to Columbus, Ohio, when he wrote many of his solo album, "Circles," which includes lyrics about his childhood sexual abuse.

The worship leader has been on quite a journey, as seen by his remarkable reversal in recent years. Now he's in the midst of his most fruitful year as a worship leader and Christian music artist.

Bowe remained grateful for God's provision, noting that, even up until the Grammys, it's just the Lord teaching him that he isn't in charge and that whatever the Lord wants for his life will happen.

"I just feel like I'm walking in the promises of God and all the things I was prophesied when I was younger and spoken over by my grandma, my mom, my dad," Bowe testified.

With many nominations in the Gospel and Christian genres, Bowe is making Grammy history as a solo artist. Bowe was nominated for three Grammy Awards as a solo artist and two as a member of a group, including:

"Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition" - Best Gospel Album (Maverick City Music);

"Voice of God" and "Joyful" - Best Gospel Performance/Song twice;

"Wait on You" (Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music) - Best Gospel Performance/Song; and

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album (Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music).

Bowe is best recognized for his work with Maverick City Music and Bethel Music, but he has also made a name for himself as a solo artist.

According to Gospel Music, "joyful," the lead single from Bowe's sophomore album, "Circles," charted No. 3 on Hot Gospel Songs and at No. 2 on Billboard's Gospel Digital Song Sales. It earned Bowe's highest solo charting position.

"Circles" was released in 2020 and debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart. The songs in the album reflect on the death of his grandfather and the Black Lives Matter riots.

Meanwhile, the Christian artist said he would be touring with for King & Country in March 2022.

The Recording Academy has announced a new date and location for the 64th Grammy Awards, originally scheduled to take place in Los Angeles this month. This year's Grammy awards in Las Vegas have been rescheduled on April 3.