One Florida church gathered more than a million dollars to buy an empty shopping mall with the intention of creating jobs and opportunities for the community.

On its website, Anchor Faith Church in St. Augustine announced plans to fill the once-bustling stores at Ponce de Leon Mall with local businesses to generate jobs opportunities for the unemployed.

The church's "Possess to Serve" program, which has been in the works for quite some time, includes acquiring the mall. It began by raising $250,000 merely to get into the contract, demonstrating the congregation's devotion to the owners. Now, Anchor Faith raised $1,103,457 for the project.

Anchor Faith Church's website announced, "We have officially signed the closing documents to acquire 2121 US HWY 1 South! The Ponce de Leon Mall is now ours! Now, onto the next faith journey!"

The church declares that God placed their hearts the desire to reach out through acquiring the Ponce De Leon Mall. Although the goal was a lofty one, they said that they have walked by faith every step of the way.

Local businesses and entrepreneurs will open shops, boutiques, and stores thanks to the church's ability to provide space. The proceeds from these rental facilities would be used to directly fund outreach programs in St. Augustine and the rest of the United States, Central America, Africa, and Asia through their ministry partners.

Earl Glisson, a senior pastor of Anchor Faith Church, told CBN News that the church first purchased a portion of the Ponce de Leon Mall in 2009 because the congregation had outgrown its previous location. Since then, plans have been in the works to buy the mall's remaining closed parts.

Pastor Glisson said he had the impression that they would buy the mall. However, it took five years to complete the $1.1 million.

Despite the length of time it took to secure the mall altogether, Glisson claimed he never lost hope. Pastor Glisson stated that he has witnessed God work in their efforts to obtain the property on multiple occasions.

"We counted the consistency of not only the church but what people were hearing about what we were doing... During COVID, we raised the rest of the money ... when we shouldn't have got it, we got it," the pastor added.

Finally, Glisson's faith and perseverance in prayer assured him that God's timing would be right and that He would make a way. On January 30, Anchor Faith Church will hold a dedication ceremony to commemorate the new beginning.

According to the church's website, it will build a distribution center to get needs like clothing, food, and furniture into the hands of those in need. They will be able to build and expand their current facility and their preschool and private school by acquiring the property.

People in Florida desperately need Jesus' and the Kingdom's redeeming message. Anchor Faith believes that each person and family is a reason for the church to do what it does: serve. The campaign revolves around acquiring the mall better to serve the community, nation, and world.