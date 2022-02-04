A church located in southwest Oregon has filed a lawsuit against the city of Brookings after a local ordinance ordered a limit on how many times the religious institution could serve free meals to the homeless and needy in the area. On January 28, St. Timothy's Episcopal Church and the Episcopal Diocese of Oregon filed a federal lawsuit against Brookings, Oregon, claiming the city had violated the church's constitutional right to religious expression by prohibiting them from serving the community.

The Blaze reported that the church has been serving its local community for up to 75 years, providing services to individuals who are sick, homeless, or in need. St. Timothy's Episcopal Church then became a refuge for the hungry, as they would often provide hot meals to those in need from the church property.

St. Timothy's Episcopal Church was just one of several churches and non-profit organizations in Brookings that served hot meals to the needy. But when the COVID pandemic forced other churches to suspend their services, St. Timothy's Episcopal Church decided to pick up the pace and serve meals six days a week, catering to up to 70 people everyday at lunch time.

But some community members disagreed with the church's activities. They sent a petition to the city, citing trespassing, littering, and noise in the neighborhood, ultimately asking the city council to suspend the church's charitable activities. To address the petition, the Brookings City Council issued an ordinance that required churches to obtain a "benevolent meal service" permit to provide meal services on their property and limiting such services to just twice a week.

Brookings Mayor Ron Hedenskog reasoned to the Wild Rivers Outpost that the city was merely "meeting needs [to serve] a dual purpose" and that "nobody on this council that has made an attack on St. Timothy's whatsoever."

But St. Timothy's Episcopal Church has fired back, refusing to comply with the ordinance and filing a lawsuit against the city, arguing that their congregants' religious liberty rights have been unduly burdened.

"We're not seeking monetary damages. We just want to be able to live out the teaching of our faith without having some sort of permit," St. Timothy's Episcopal Church vicar Rev. Bernie Lindley explained, as per CBN News. "This is the way we express our religion, by feeding people."

Bishop Diana Akiyama of the Episcopal Diocese of Oregon argued in a press release, "The parishioners of St. Timothy's are obeying the teachings of Jesus when they provide food and medical care to their community. As Christians, we are called by faith to feed the hungry and welcome the stranger. Providing hospitality to all who enter St. Timothy's in search of help is integral to our beliefs."

St. Timothy's Episcopal Church and the Episcopal Diocese of Oregon are requesting the federal court to invalidate the ordinance and any future measures to enforce the order against the church.