Ottawa City Mayor Jim Watson expressed appreciation to GoFundMe for removing the Freedom Convoy's account in their platform allegedly due to violation of terms in line with "violence."

The Gateway Pundit reported that the Canadian government have "proudly" admitted requesting GoFundMe for withholding the global donations sent to the truckers for holding an "unlawful protest."

"I want to sincerely thank the team at GoFundMe for listening to the plea made by the City and the Ottawa Police to no longer provide funds to the convoy organizers," Watson said in Twitter on February 4.

In succeeding tweets, Watson claimed that GoFundMe's decision was the "right" one since the truckers, according to him, have seized Ottawa "hostage" since they arrived on January 29 from various points in the country.

"In light of the unlawful behavior that has transpired in the last few days, they have come to the right decision in support of our city and our residents. These protesters have been holding our city hostage for a week now, and I'm hopeful that limiting their access to funding and resources will restrict their ability to remain in Ottawa," Watson claimed.

Watson, who previously asked towing companies to get rid of the Freedom Convoy but was hilariously declined, also called on other online fundraising platforms to deny freedom-loving Canadians the opportunity to raise funds in their fight against government tyranny.

"I am imploring similar crowdfunding platforms to take the same position and not enable the group in its fundraising efforts, which would deal a blow to our efforts to put an end to this occupation," he urged.

The Epoch Times explained that GoFundMe announced Friday, February 4, that the total funds of C$10 million (US$8 million) collected in their platform will not be given to the Freedom Convoy because they have so-called "evidence" that the once "peaceful protests" the organizers said they will hold and use the money for have now become violent due to "police reports."

"To ensure GoFundMe remains a trusted platform, we work with local authorities to ensure we have a detailed, factual understanding of events taking place on the ground. Following a review of relevant facts and multiple discussions with local law enforcement and city officials, this fundraiser is now in violation of our Terms of Service (Term 8, which prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment) and has been removed from the platform," GoFundMe reasoned.

It's interesting to note, however, that they were not able to actually show their alleged evidence of the so-called violence. John Carpay, president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, the group providing legal assistance to the truckers, says the accusations against the convoy are "unfounded."

The fundraising platform then released an updated statement on Saturday, February 5, stating that the funds will then be refunded to donors automatically within a minimum of a week and anything left would be then sent to charitable institutions.

"The update we issued earlier (below) enabled all donors to get a refund and outlined a plan to distribute remaining funds to verified charities selected by the Freedom Convoy organizers. However, due to donor feedback, we are simplifying the process. We will automatically refund all contributions directly--donors do not need to submit a request. You can expect to see your refund within 7-10 business days," it said.

Freedom Convoy have opened a new fundraiser with GoFundMe's competitor, GiveSendGo, which ensured the truckers that whatever donations accumulated in their platform will be given them accordingly. Freedom Convoy has set US$16 million for the new fundraiser and has, as of this article's writing, raised 24% of their goal or US$3,940,488.

Last week, Christianity Daily reported that Freedom Convoy in a press conference announced through one of their organizers, Tara Lich, announced they have received part of their funds--C$1 million--from GoFundMe. This was after GoFundMe initially held the funds for lack of clarity from Freedom Convoy on the purpose for which the money will be used for. Lich contested that these were stated clearly in their fundraisers' content for transportation and food expenses of the truckers.