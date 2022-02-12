Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing intense pressure from leaders in Canada and the U.S. to hasten the response to the trucker protests in Ottawa. Dubbed the "Freedom Convoy," the protests have blocked multiple bridges and passageways that serve as the main international land borders and exchanges between the U.S. and Canada, causing supply chain issues.

"The prime minister and ministers will continue to work closely with all orders of government and local authorities to respond with whatever it takes to help provinces and municipalities end the blockades and bring the situation under control," the Trudeau administration said in a statement after Thursday's meetings, as per the Washington Examiner. U.S. officials have placed pressure on their Canadian counterparts to use their federal powers to end the protest.

On Thursday, a White House official confirmed that President Joe Biden is "being regularly briefed" on the trucker protests on the Canadian border, which began in Ottawa and had spread across Canada. Solidarity protests have also begun in the U.S. and Australia. In Canada, meanwhile, the Prime Minister has become the target of the protesters, who say that he refuses to meet with or even listen to the needs of the truckers, fueling their resentment towards his administration.

"Trudeau isn't for the people," Shawn Pelletier, a protester, told the Washington Examiner. "He thinks that we are a fringe minority, but we're not. Look around. More people are coming. We're getting worldwide recognition and support."

Another protester by the name of Juliana Mayes said that the demonstrations were no longer just about COVID vaccine mandates and restrictions but about "fighting for our freedom." She pointed out how the community have come together to honor what the war veterans have fought for. She highlighted that Canada is not a "communist country."

A protester by the name of Ronnie Class declared that, "We're not leaving. You can threaten us with arrests and fines, but we're not going anywhere. We've got a steady rotation of food being delivered. We're looking out for each other." This week, Canadian authorities announced that those who provide "material supports" to the demonstrators will be arrested.

On Friday, Prime Minister Trudeau addressed the protesting truckers, issuing a stern warning. Al Jazeera reported that the Canadian leader said, "We've heard you. It's time go home now."

"You don't want to end up losing your license, end up with a criminal record, which will impact your job, your livelihood, even your ability to travel internationally, including to the U.S.," the Canadian Prime Minister warned.

"We've heard your frustration with COVID, with the measures that are there to keep people safe. We've heard you. It's time to go home now," Trudeau assured. The Canadian leader's remarks came as Ontario's premier declared a state of emergency in response to the protesters' blockage. A judge in Ontario also issued an injunction ordering protesting truckers to clear an international bridge by 7 p.m. local time on Friday.

During Friday's announcement, Trudeau warned that those who continue to interfere with the flow of goods and people will be penalized. He said, "Let me be as clear as I can - there will be consequences for these actions, and they will be severe. This is a pivotal, pivotal moment for our nation."