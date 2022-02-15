On February 18, Passion will release their full-length 15-track live album "Burn Bright." This is the first time the meeting has been held in person after being held virtually last year due to the global pandemic.

Passion 2022 was aired live from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, with 50 states and 41 countries represented.

A movement started by Louie and Shelley Giglio in 1995, Passion is based on the truth of Isaiah 26:8 which says "Yes Lord, walking in the way of Your truth we wait eagerly for You, for Your name and Your renown are the desire of our hearts."

The movement aims to glorify God by uniting students in worship, prayer, and justice in order to bring spiritual awakening to the current generation.

Kristian Stanfill, Brett Younker, and Melodie Malone lead Passion, which has ushered in the development, recording, and leadership of some of the most iconic and unforgettable worship songs of this time. The group has included the voices of noted worship leaders like Chris Tomlin, Matt Redman, Crowder, Christy Nockels, and others over the years.

Passion 2022 was directed by Stanfill, Younker, and Malone, alongside Crowder and Sean Curran from sixstepsrecords. Patrick Mayberry, Jess Cates, Chidima Ubah, Jon Duke, Mia Fields, Jacob Sooter, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Anna Golden, Jessie Early, and Ricky Jackson also collaborated on the album's tracks.

Malone, Stanfill, Chidima, Younker, Leonard, and Golden are among the worship leaders included on "Burn Bright."

According to JubileeCast, Passion sold over two million copies of their albums and plenty of other chart-topping hits including "Glorious Day," "Build My Life," "God, You're So Good," "How Great Is Our God," "God Of This City," "One Thing Remains," "Even So Come," and "10,000 Reasons (Bless the Lord)," Passion's music continues to have an influence on listeners all across the world.

Passion released their highly anticipated album "Roar (Live From Passion 2020)" in 2020, which was recorded at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Dec. 31 - Jan. 2.

Prior to the worldwide pandemic, the Passion team welcomed the new decade with over 65,000 audiences from throughout the country and around the world, bringing together the largest gathering in Passion's event history for their annual conference.

"Hope Has a Name," a Christmas CD starring Passion worship leaders Stanfill, Younker, and Melodie as well as pals Crowder and Chidima, was also released.

The entire "Burn Bright" track list may be found below: