Phil Robertson argued that cancel culture defies the command of God in the Bible to love one another.

"The two greatest commandments in the Bible, according to Jesus, was to love God with all your heart, soul, mind and strength, and to love your neighbor," he told The Christian Post (CP).

"What's happened is the so-called 'cancel culture' are digging up the past of individuals, finding out where they made a mistake, finding out where they sin, and they pile on, they try to get them fired, and they do get them fired. They attack people. The problem with that type of thinking is that all of us have made mistakes, and all of us have sinned," Robertson further explained.

CP shared that in 2013, the "Duck Dynasty" star was suspended from the show over his comments on homosexuality. He was also condemned by the groups that support the LGBT movement.

Robertson contended that he merely quoted 1 Corinthians 6:9-10, addressing a question about homosexual behavior. In spite of what happened, he said that he has already forgiven those who "canceled" him. He also revealed that the incident actually resulted to the conversion of many.

The star pointed out that passing judgment on others is not right because everyone is a sinner. Thus, by attacking a person, the attacker is also attacking himself.

"Everyone out there should remember everyone who cancels others, here and now, they themselves will be canceled later," he warned.

He then stressed the importance of forgiveness.

"So we better learn how to love one another, love God. And we better learn how to forgive people that make mistakes around us, or we ourselves will be canceled," Robertson said.

Citing 1 John 3:1, he explained that God Himself has forgiven people, washed away their sins and made them "children of God." He added that those who accepted Christ as their Savior are "uncancelled by the blood of Jesus."

He pointed out that with the rising number of suicide, murder and death incidents, the unbelieving people should come to Jesus.

The star also criticized the "cancellation crowd" for digging the mistakes of historical figures in the country and removing their statues out of those errors.

"Whatever happened to forgiveness and love?' So if we don't love God and don't love our neighbor, we've got some pretty rough days ahead of us here," he emphasized.

In line with cancel culture, Robertson wrote the book, "Uncanceled: Finding Meaning and Peace in a Culture of Accusations, Shame and Comdemnation."

In the book, the author tackles "standing up for the truth of Jesus" in the current culture that "suppresses conservative opinions and biblical values" because of its rejection of "respectful conversations."

Despite the rampant unforgiveness among many in America, he urged others to forgive "70 times seven," as Jesus has commanded.

As stated in the Bible, the star said that Christians are already expected to face persecution and they just have to accept it.

Further, he emphasized that the goal of the believers is honoring God and not gaining the approval of man.

In conclusion, Robertson expressed his hope that the unbelievers' hearts will eventually change as Christians treat them with grace and love.