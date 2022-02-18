A Christian author called for believers "to extend the grace of Christ" to Christians who are deconstructing from the faith.

In his article on Desiring God website, reported by The Christian Post, Jon Bloom pointed out that deconstruction occurs to people who are facing crises in their faith, harmed by "sinful cultural influences," and questioning the traditional doctrines and church authorities. Thus with their struggles, Christians must give them grace.

Bloom is an author, teacher and co-founder of Desiring God ministry.

The author explained that there are four descriptions of deconstruction.

First, dismantling of "harmful cultural influences," which, Bloom said, is "the critical dismantling" of "cultural influences that distort and redefine the faith in unbiblical, harmful ways." However, he clarified that in this process, respect towards spiritual leaders and "historical orthodox Christian beliefs" are maintained.

Next, dismantling of doctrines, wherein Christians deconstruct from "certain historic evangelical doctrines" that are "adapted or altered." Bloom cited "progressive" Christians as people who subscribe to this form of deconstruction.

Third, dismantling Christianity. This process describes a believer's departure from the faith "altogether," which results to "deconversion." A form of deconstruction which, Bloom noted, is popular among Christians today.

"Now, likely most people who refer to their 'deconversion' from Christianity (evangelical or otherwise) as their 'deconstruction' went through a process of critically dismantling their understanding of what it means to be a Christian that resulted in their abandoning the Christian faith, and that's what why they label it as deconstruction," the author explained.

Finally, constructive dismantling. A process of deconstruction wherein a person dismantles and reassembles his beliefs as a result of spiritual crisis. Bloom shared the story of Francis Schaeffer as an example.

When he went to Switzerland to start a new mission, Schaeffer reportedly questioned the New Testament teachings on "Christian love" due to his observations on the culture of American Protestantism. In order to regain his belief in Christianity, Scaeffer had to undergo this type of deconstruction.

Recalling Paul's statement in Ephesians 4:29, Bloom said that grace must be extended in accordance to the people's needs. Hence, "prayerful discernment" is necessary.

"But it's helpful to keep in mind that a deconstructing Christian is often someone in significant pain. Anyone, like me, who has gone through a faith crisis (or multiple ones) knows that it's not some abstract academic exercise," he added.

In conclusion, the author advised the Christians on how they can effectively show grace.

"So, as we seek to extend the grace of Christ to someone experiencing deconstruction - however passively or actively, however privately or publicly - it will be important to press in carefully, ask clarifying questions, and listen well, to inform how we do or do not respond, so that our love may 'abound more and more, with knowledge and all discernment,'" Bloom stated, citing Philippians 1:9.

A number of influential Christians have already explored deconstruction, including Joshua Harris, a famous author.

However, David Jeremiah, pastor of Shadow Mountain Community church in California, said that this phenomenon relates to the Bible's prediction of the last days.

In his sermon last year, Pastor Jeremiah shared Paul's declaration in 2 Thessalonians 2:1-3, wherein rebellion will occur before the return of the Lord Jesus Christ.