COVID patients are being "stripped of their patient rights," a new report claims. These patients are being refused basic medications such as antibiotics and steroids and denied basic nutrition and fluids, which is tantamount to "a war crime," the report said.

NOQ Report revealed a "perfectly healthy man" by the name of Benjamin Gord claimed during a conversation with Stew Peters on Rumble that after he got involved in a car accident, he was given an "unknown knock-out drug by the attending EMT" and later "woke up on life support in a COVID ward."

Gord recounted how he pulled out the ventilator himself knowing that he was unharmed from the car accident. When he asked hospital staff why he was on a ventilator, they told him that he was being treated for COVID.

Similarly, other patients are being put on COVID standard care even if they arrived in the hospital claiming other illnesses. The report said that patients are being prevented from getting released and are "basically held as prisoners in the hospital" and being "refused the right to deny treatment."

The report claims that some patients are forced to accept do-not-resuscitate orders, while others are being administered "potent central nervous system respiratory depressants" that are described as "euthanasia cocktails" made up of sedatives like morphine, fentanyl and midazolam.

NOQ Report claims that every patient that comes into the hospital has a "$100,000+ bounty on their head" because hospitals are given 20% "bonuses" on top of the standard cost for the treatment of COVID, an admission of a COVID patient, and the use of remdesivir.

Human rights attorney Thomas Renz reported that hospitals are earning a minimum $100,000 extra for each and every alleged COVID patient when they follow the directive to only treat them with remdesivir and ventilation. Meanwhile, ivermectin, antibiotics and steroids forfeit any government payments.

Dr. Joseph Mercola, an osteopathic physician, whose work contributed to the development of mRNA vaccines and who owns patents related to mRNA technology, wrote in the report that in the U.K., senior care homes are being plagued with accusations of killing COVID patients with the sedative midazolam. In April 2020, there were 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for midazolam that were issued. The monthly average for the drug for the last five years was only 15,000.

Dr. Mercola argued that the health authorities' "focus seems to be on maximizing the death toll, not saving lives," as they continue to "over-treat" patients to death and tout COVID vaccines as the only way to prevent serious disease.

But Renz wrote on his website, "These vaccines are injuring and sometimes even killing our military, and those in the public that are buying the 'safe and effective' marketing. These numbers prove it beyond a shadow of a doubt."

The U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) data showed that compared to previous five-year averages, there was an increase in miscarriages by 279% among DOD personnel. Cases of breast cancer also went up by 487%, while nervous system disorders increased by 1,048%. Data also showed that there was a 350% increase in female fertility, while there was a 437% increase in ovarian dysfunction.

Most recently, the mRNA based COVID vaccines from Moderna have also been associated with a "higher risk of heart inflammation than Pfizer's," CNBC reported.