A founder of a Christian radio station urged the members of the Ukrainian and Russian Orthodox churches to unite as "citizens of the Kingdom of Heaven" and not support the conflict between their countries.

In an interview with The Christian Post, Daniel Johnson, founder and organizer of New Life Radio in Ukraine, expressed his disappointment over the leaders of Orthodox Christians in Russia and Ukraine for supporting the war efforts of their respective governments, which he described as "tragic."

"They are not acting like they are citizens of the Kingdom of Heaven, first and foremost, but rather, they represent nationalism. And that's not who we are as Christians," Johnson lamented

"Our ultimate loyalty is to Christ and His Kingdom rather than the nationality of the land we happen to find ourselves in. And that's not something that the Orthodox Church is not able to accommodate. ... It's a tragedy that that does not happen,"he explained.

Unlike the Orthodox Christians, the broadcaster pointed out that Evangelicals are not focusing on "nationalism and patriotism" but the lordship of Jesus Christ.

Further, he said that Christians are hoping Russians will not go further inside Ukraine, concerned about their practice of shutting down churches in places they invade.

He shared that he used to operate in Moscow for about 20 years but when Russia enacted laws, heavily restricting the mass media and religious broadcast, he transferred to Odessa in Ukraine.

Contrary to what Vladimir Putin reportedly claims that Ukrainians want to be part of Russia, Johnson disclosed that the people in Odessa feel otherwise and even mounted a protest on Monday, declaring that they "don't want Russia [there]."

He is troubled that Ukraine is currently on its own and the United States will not be able to provide military support out of concern that doing so will intensify the tension.

He then requested to pray for peace and the will of God for people's lives in both countries.

In conclusion, he encouraged the Christians in America to help the people in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus by investing in ministries that support the broadcasting of the Gospel in these countries.

"We hope that Christians throughout America will partner with us so we can actually do this night and day and get the Gospel into communities throughout Russia. Most people don't know that 99 percent of all communities in Russia have no local Christian station and when the government prevents the ability of Christians to develop media, to develop Christian stations, we provide that coverage. And we hope that people in America will join us," Johnson stated.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Ukraine continues to ask Israel as its mediator with Russia, being a neutral party and having good relations with both nations.

However, when Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, tried to discuss the matter with Putin, they were rejected.

Despite Israel's declaration of neutrality between the two countries, it expresses support for Ukraine over Russia's latest move and maintains the significance of diplomatic solutions over the issue.