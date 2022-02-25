An African American church in Idaho has been added to the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service.

The said African American church named Bethel Missionary Baptist Church of Pocatello, was the recipient of the national honor. The church dates back to 1921 when blacks needed a place to worship.

The Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Pocatello is the first site in Idaho to be included on the National Register of Historic Places under the African American Civil Rights Act.

According to an interview with the Christian Post, the church's pastor, Pastor William Beard, that his congregation has been working toward the award since last year and that it gives them "confidence and a feeling of permanency."

The said church, for 100 years, dealt with both religious and racial hostility.

"Historically, the membership has participated in many years of civic activity, as well as showed their involvement in the civil rights movement in a more quiet approach, but effective." He said.

Beard also mentioned that the Idaho State University and the congregation has strong bond, having participated in activities there and serving as a "worship center for many of the university's students."

Pastor William Beard is a Maryland native, and was the church's pastor from 1989 until 2007, and then again in 2014, despite the fact that he now resides 130 miles away in Ogden, Utah.

The congregation has served the community from its very beginning, regardless of faith or race, which is he is very proud of.

"I truly feel that this recognition speaks volumes about Idaho's openness to diversity in this postmodern era." Beard said.

The church is notable because of its ties to the local African American population (which was formerly Idaho's biggest) and its involvement in community engagement in the achievement of racial justice. Bethel is the oldest African American church structure in Pocatello, having been built between 1922 and 1950.

The Idaho Architecture Project previously highlighted Bethel Missionary Baptist Church for its history, stating that "the church served many purposes beyond spiritual engagement."

For instance, in Idaho, black churches in Pocatello and Boise provided as gathering places for social gatherings, entertainment, club and political meetings, and general activities that were not accessible elsewhere.

The founding and governance of Bethel Baptist Church, as well as their participation in the Pocatello community, represent these essential historical themes of uplift and action that are common in black churches across the United States.

Women in the Bethel community openly voiced their concerns with Pocatello police as early as 1924. This early activism laid the groundwork for ongoing civic participation in the twentieth century.

One of the notable women of the church is Alfreda Vann, who was baptized at Bethel in 1955 and is still a member of the church.

She sees this honor as a tribute to the church's founders' pioneering spirit, as they arrived in a harsh environment and persisted.

The church has prospered and endured for the last century because of their conviction in the necessity of establishing roots, and she is proud to be a part of that history.

Individuals who have helped the wider Pocatello community via public activity and outreach may be seen throughout Bethel's history.