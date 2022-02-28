A pastor from Hillsong Church blasted a Discovery Plus documentary about the popular church, saying it should also focus on the good things it has and is doing.

In an article published by Christian Post, Hillsong global pastor Phil Dooley slammed the producers of upcoming Discovery Plus Docuseries titled "Hillsong: Megachurch Exposed," saying it is "far removed from ... the truth of who we are as a church."

He noted if the producers really wanted an exposé, they must also include the good deeds Hillsong has made over the years.

In the trailer posted by the streaming service, the three-part docuseries focused on how the evangelical network has failed to stay on the fine line between 'culture and cult'. Discovery Plus partnered with the New York Post and investigative journalist Hannah Frishberg to exploit Hillsong Church leaders specifically Carl Lentz. New York-based fashion designer Ranin Karim was seen in the trailer telling stories about her past relationship with Lentz.

The series said that it will uncover the truth behind recent scandals of the Church. Thus, Dooley strongly claimed that the sole purpose of this series was to hurt the Church. As he retorted through global simulcast, he attached his preaching to what the Hillsong Church was experiencing. He said in his message, "There are those who are against what God is doing . . . and we've felt the pain of that".

Earlier this year, Hillsong Global Senior Pastor Brian Houston stepped down from his position due to criminal charges he's facing on alleged concealment of sexual abuse committed by his father. Phil Dooley ascended his position after serving as a youth pastor in Sydney together with his wife Lucinda.

The docuseries will dig deeper on issues about the former NYC Pastor, Carl Lentz. In November 2022, Lentz was fired by Hillsong due to leadership issues and moral failures. In a statement of Brian Houston published on Christian Post, "I know this will come as a shock to you, but please know that this action was not taken lightly and was done in the best interests of everyone, including Pastor Carl."

Dooley reiterated that Hillsong Church never claimed that it is perfect, said in the article. He acknowledged the victims of these Church leaders and was saddened by their experiences.

Hence, Dooley pointed out the docuseries should contain how Hillsong Church was active to make a change to different small towns in Africa. He testified in the said article, that their Church provided accommodation to a place Gugulethu in Cape Town, South Africa, and a school named Tembaletu.

He also sighted how he and his team educated a small village called Phillipi village on digital skills that enable them to step into the digital economy. The pastor listed different charitable acts including the sponsorship of children through Compassion International.

He quoted, "Our church helping all the partners that we've partnered with, say Compassion, for example, who have been able to help thousands of young people get a better education and families out of poverty."

In his preaching last February 19, he encouraged the congregation despite trials encountered by their Church. He is still positive that this year would be a year of favor for them.